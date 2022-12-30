ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WJLA

DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve

OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
DC News Now

7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
foxbaltimore.com

Service dog cries looking for owner in 'extremely critical' condition

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A service dog remained as close as possible after his owner was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Engine 50 & Medic 10 took the patient to the hospital Monday, according to a news release. As they responded, crews learned the patient had a service dog named Bailey who had to be secured and taken to the hospital also.
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
fox5dc.com

DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
PhillyBite

fox5dc.com

Wildest weather videos from California's series of storms

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain-soaked residents hauled out their paddleboards to surf down city streets in San Francisco and Santa Cruz. In Oakland, a man bounced down flooded Hegenberger Avenue; he was pulled on a rubber tube by a pickup truck in the torrential downpour. An SUV nosedived into a massive...
WBOC

Felony Assault at Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Police are requesting the public's help regarding a serious assault incident on New Year's Day. The Dewey Beach Police Department say on Jan. 1, around 1:37 a.m., a group of people were standing on the south bound Coastal Highway sidewalk near Bellevue Street when a 21-year-old man from Wilmington was assaulted by a white male in his 20's.
saturdaydownsouth.com

