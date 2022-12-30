Empty Pantry Fund reflects on difficult fundraising year

As the 2022 Empty Pantry Fund campaign draws to a close, EPF President Lon Fox reflects on a difficult year of fundraising.

“We are down this year compared to last year,” he said. “It’s the first time we have collected less than the year before in several years.” He pointed out that the balance published today, Dec. 30, is $145,683.46, which is the total of the Nov. 6 kickoff balance of $47,407.41 and contributions of $98,276.05. The kickoff balance in November 2021 was $37,169.53 and the balance published Dec. 26, 2021, was $141,163.41, an increase of $103,993.88.

There is still time to make a donation to be applied to 2022. Fox said, “Any donations collected by Dec. 31 will be counted on this year’s fundraising total by hand-delivering to The Daily Times office or go to the Empty Pantry Fund website and donate via PayPal.” The final report will be published by Jan. 6, 2023.

Donations collected after Dec. 31 will be applied to the 2023 fundraising campaign and will be listed in the 2023 kickoff article on the first Sunday in November. “What we do this year helps us determine what to do next year,” Fox said. “The need still exists, costs continue to increase and we continue to add to and/or improve the food basket each year.”

Donations are accepted all year by mail, at The Daily Times office or by PayPal. Fox suggested setting up a recurring monthly donation on PayPal beginning in January 2023. “Twenty-five dollars equals $300 a year and that will provide food for at least three families next Christmas,” he said.

Community support

Fox noted that the Empty Pantry Fund cannot fulfill its mission of providing 1,300 needy families with food at Christmas without community support.

“This year, Kroger increased their in-kind donation of gift cards from $3,500 to $4,000,” he said. “The Kroger team has worked diligently to provide foods at the best price possible each and every year. The logistical support we receive from the Kroger team is simply awesome, and we want to give special thanks to Amanda, Lester and Jimmy for all of their hard work ensuring that we receive all of the foods.

“The Blount County Highway Department under the leadership of Jeff Headrick continues to be a blessing to the Empty Pantry Fund by providing assistance unloading trucks, providing highway cones, loading pallets and providing trash removal,” Fox said. “The Army National Guard under the leadership of Sgt. Farmer provides the Empty Pantry Fund and Junior Service League’s Toys for Blount County the space to pack and distribute food and toys. I don’t know what we would do without the assistance of all three of these organizations.”

Fox also recognized the donors and volunteers who support Empty Pantry Fund. “Their time and funds make this community project possible each year,” he said. “The generosity of the people of Blount County continues to humble me. Thanks to all who continue to remember the less-fortunate with your time and money to make their Christmas a little bit better.”

Donations

PREVIOUS BALANCE, $138,913.46

Paul Mende, $100

Donald and Eva Wood, $500

In memory of members no longer with us from Local 309 Betrayed Retirees, $1,000

Chuck, David and Chris and the rest of the Conner Family, $200

In honor of our five grandchildren, $500

Friendsville Citizens for Community Improvement, $1,000

In honor of friends old and new, $25

Alfred and Brenda Tullock, $150

In memory of John W. Barlow, $200

In memory of Gary Burchfield and Bruce Harrington by Ronnie and Susan Dunlap, $50

In memory of Larry Reeves by Patricia Jaloszynski, $100

Christine Clark, $100

Joe Jenkins, $50

Twin City Dealerships, $250

Larry and Peggy French, $50

In memory of Vernon Petree (previous EPF Board Member), Brian Barker (friend to EPF), Paul Bales (past chairman of EPF), Pete and Betty Lobetti, and Mabel “Mimi” Fox by Lon and Sally Fox, $100

Bill Woodby, $100

William and Teresa Webb Martin, $100

Elton and Patsy Jones, $100

In memory of Jake Wilde by Iva Spoon, $100

Norma James (PayPal donation), $250

David Talley (PayPal donation), $100

Lori Schmied (PayPal donation), $100

Bob Tipton (PayPal donation), $100

John Weston (PayPal donation), $100

Eddie Tramel (PayPal donation), $100

Ramona Rowan (PayPal donation), $100

Michelle Wilson (PayPal donation), $100

Earl and Kim Bolton (PayPal donation), $100

Janine Stinnett (PayPal donations), $300

Laila Archer (PayPal donation), $50

David and Rachel Smith (PayPal donation), $50

Jack Piepenbring (PayPal donation), $50

Karen Jernigan (PayPal donation), $25

Robert Sliker (PayPal donation), $250

Rebecca Pernick (PayPal donation), $200

Kelly Franklin (PayPal donation), $20

TOTAL, $145,683.46