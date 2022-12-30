TVA pledges review after rolling blackouts

Tennessee Valley Authority issued a statement Wednesday, Dec. 28, saying that it was conducting a review of the circumstances that led to rolling blackouts over the weekend. TVA said record-breaking cold temperatures forced it to reduce power consumption on two occasions in a 24-hour period.

“We at TVA take full responsibility for the impact we had on our customers,” the statement said. “We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers.”

TVA enacted a 5% system-wide power consumption reduction for 2 hours and 15 minutes on Friday, Dec. 23. It also enacted a system-wide power consumption reduction in 5-10% curtailments for 5 hours and 40 minutes the next day. The cuts directed local power companies to reduce supply to certain local areas, causing brief interruptions in power.

TVA said it is conducting a full review of events and their causes, saying that it would share lessons learned and corrective actions taken in the coming weeks.

Despite difficulties, TVA produced 740 gigawatt hours of electricity on Friday, making it the most productive 24 hours in the federally-owned corporation’s nearly 90-year history. Temperatures that dipped to single digits over the weekend also created its highest winter power peak ever.

“Most of the local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for relatively short durations,” TVA said. “We greatly appreciate their partnership and support through this event.”

TVA provides power to over 150 utilities across Tennessee, including the Maryville and Alcoa Electric Departments, The Fort Loudon Electrical Cooperative and the Lenoir City Utilities Board.