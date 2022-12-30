ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg and Master P Are Big Mad They Are Being Forced to Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal

Rise and grind is a great morning mantra for Snoop Dogg and Master P, whose breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz has been stripped of its name following interference from an unnamed competitor cereal company. Distributed through the pair’s food label Broadus Foods, the marshmallow-filled cereal was supposed to be the first step towards Snoop and Master P’s breakfast industry takeover. “So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s my name,” Snoop shared in the caption of an Instagram video that showed himself and Master P showing off boxes of the gluten-free cereal they...
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
‘Family Guy Lois Griffin Dead at 43’ meme explained

Family Guy has been a source of off-the-rails entertainment for millions of viewers across the world since it first began airing on Fox in 1999. Creator Seth MacFarlane came up with first iteration of the show — a slapstick comedy about a man and his talking dog — during his time at the Rhode Island School of Design and over time, the idea morphed into the adult cartoon we watch today. The comedy, inspired by sitcoms like The Simpsons, wasn’t an instant hit and was actually cancelled after its third season. Due to high DVD sales and a positive reaction to reruns airing on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, the show was revived in 2005 and has been going strong ever since.
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree

A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires.  Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
Romeo Miller Slams Master P After Allegedly Receiving 1st Rap Snacks Royalty

Romeo Miller is proverbially snapping the olive branch his dad Master P offered in half … with yet another round of receipts that paint his dad like a money-loving overlord!!!. In a scathing clap back, Romeo accused Master P of never paying any earnings from the family “Rap Snacks”...
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...

