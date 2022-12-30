Read full article on original website
Related
Snoop Dogg and Master P Are Big Mad They Are Being Forced to Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal
Rise and grind is a great morning mantra for Snoop Dogg and Master P, whose breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz has been stripped of its name following interference from an unnamed competitor cereal company. Distributed through the pair’s food label Broadus Foods, the marshmallow-filled cereal was supposed to be the first step towards Snoop and Master P’s breakfast industry takeover. “So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s my name,” Snoop shared in the caption of an Instagram video that showed himself and Master P showing off boxes of the gluten-free cereal they...
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
The Most Expensive Car In Snoop Dogg's Collection
Snoop Dogg is well-known in the music industry as a rapper and producer. But his car collection is equally impressive. This is the most expensive car he owns.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
TMZ.com
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly isn't admitting a damn thing when it comes to the "I Admit It" album that dropped Friday -- speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. TMZ obtained this audio Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he recorded Friday shortly after they'd...
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22
The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Family Guy Lois Griffin Dead at 43’ meme explained
Family Guy has been a source of off-the-rails entertainment for millions of viewers across the world since it first began airing on Fox in 1999. Creator Seth MacFarlane came up with first iteration of the show — a slapstick comedy about a man and his talking dog — during his time at the Rhode Island School of Design and over time, the idea morphed into the adult cartoon we watch today. The comedy, inspired by sitcoms like The Simpsons, wasn’t an instant hit and was actually cancelled after its third season. Due to high DVD sales and a positive reaction to reruns airing on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, the show was revived in 2005 and has been going strong ever since.
Memphis rapper 'Gangsta Boo' of Three 6 Mafia dead at 43
Memphis-born rapper Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, AKA "Gangsta Boo," has died. She was 43. The circumstances of her death are unknown at this time.
Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men" After American Pie
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Clarifies Sleeping With "200 Men" Quote. One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with...
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
Jan Gaye, second wife of Motown legend Marvin Gaye, is dead at 66
Jan Gaye, the second wife of Marvin Gaye, died Saturday at her home. She sang background on 'Got to Give It Up' and wrote a book about their marriage.
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
musictimes.com
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
suggest.com
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree
A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires. Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
TMZ.com
Romeo Miller Slams Master P After Allegedly Receiving 1st Rap Snacks Royalty
Romeo Miller is proverbially snapping the olive branch his dad Master P offered in half … with yet another round of receipts that paint his dad like a money-loving overlord!!!. In a scathing clap back, Romeo accused Master P of never paying any earnings from the family “Rap Snacks”...
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
Charlbi Dean's cause of death revealed after 'Triangle of Sadness' star died at age 32
Actor-model Charlbi Dean, known for "Triangle of Sadness," died in August. The New York City medical examiner revealed her cause of death Wednesday.
Comments / 6