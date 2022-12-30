Check it out at the Blount County Public Library

It’s that time of year: the end of the holidays fast approaching and the start of a new year on the not very distant horizon. After a flurry of end-of-the-year cheer, we’re all pretty exhausted. The idea of staying up until midnight on New Year’s might seem unappealing to say the least, especially if you’re a parent.

When I was a kid, my mother had one aspect of parenting down: lies and deceit. When you’re the mother of two little kids who happen to be pretty gullible, and you really don’t want to stay up until midnight, you can do something like wait until it’s dark out and play a recording of last year’s NYE countdown at a time of your choosing, tricking your kid into thinking it’s midnight. That’s a free parenting tip from my family to yours.

However, we also have a tradition at the library that has a similar effect, but without the lies and deceit.

If you’d rather celebrate 2023 a little early, please come join us at our annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration for families on Dec. 30. At 11 a.m., we’ll have a storytime and music along with activities and other fun to be had until 12 p.m., when we’ll release a balloon drop and celebrate the almost nearly new year in the middle of the day.

After that, of course, it’s time to focus on our resolutions. I asked our library staff to share some of their personal ones which include things like using less plastic, stressing less, not using phones before bedtime, home renovations, reaching out to old friends, keeping a gratitude journal, improving diet and exercise, and reading more.

Even though we all basically live at the library, we could always be reading more, and that’s probably true for you, too.

We hope that your resolution lists include more library visits, and we look forward to all the fun, knowledge, and community we’re going to share together in 2023!