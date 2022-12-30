ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenback man charged with drug possession after crash

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

Maryville Police officers arrested a Greenback man Wednesday, Dec. 28 after they allegedly found several marijuana products in the wreckage of his car. Officers said Grant Makenzie Dockery, 30, McTeer Street, told them he was under the influence of multiple controlled substances at the time.

Officers responded at about 5 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a car that had rolled over on U.S. 411 at Legends Way. Upon arrival, they found a white Jeep Patriot with Dockery nearby. AMR personnel on scene said Dockery had been traveling on the highway when he ran off the road and struck a pole, flipping his vehicle. An unknown individual helped him out of the car before leaving the scene.

Dockery allegedly told officers that he had “just smoked weed and crack.” Officers also said he appeared to have bloodshot eyes and was having difficulty speaking. They ran a K-9 dog around the wreckage, which they said resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a marijuana cigarette, 18 THC cartridges and a bag containing 6.03 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

Officers also said they found a syringe in Dockery’s pocket.

Dockery asked to be checked out at a hospital, and he was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital. He was released from treatment at 7:28 p.m. and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where he was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, driving on a suspended license and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.

The Daily Times

The Daily Times

