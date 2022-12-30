ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Khalil Herbert Tries to Regain Big-Play Form for Strong Finish

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkhQg_0jyIlo4z00

Bears running back Khalil Herbert gained just 7 yards returning from injury last week but now looks to get untracked.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is convinced the Khalil Herbert who plays against the Detroit Lions will be closer to the one who had played in November than the one who suited up against Buffalo in Saturday's cold.

Herbert had only 7 yards on six carries in his first action since facing the Detroit Lions Nov. 13 at Soldier Field.

"First game back, right? Really good defense," Getsy said. "The flow of the game probably dictated it more than anything else.

"I don't think it was anything that necessarily Khalil did incorrectly or anything like that. It was just a little bit of that and getting him back into the flow of the game. Missing five, or whatever that was, it was really five weeks because you had the bye week in there, too."

Herbert had led all NFL running backs in yards per carry with 5.95 when he suffered a hip injury against the Lions. He had 57 yards on 10 runs in that first Lions game.

After his six runs for 7 yards against the Bills, his average has dipped to 5.7 yards per carry but he still leads all running backs. Dallas back Tony Pollard was second at 5.3 yards per carry prior to Thursday' night's Cowboys game with Tennessee.

Perhaps rust played a role for Herbert.

"It felt real good just being able to get back out there—it was a long five weeks," Herbert said.

To Herbert,  how the running game and the offense finish now is what's important even if it isn't going to have meaning beyond a possible win or two.

"Just finish the right way for leading into next year and, you know, I feel like a lot of guys feel the same way," Herbert said. "Just, you know, putting our best foot forward and trying to come out with some dubs.

"It's definitely important. You always want to finish out the year right. You always want to start the year off strong. So just being able to do that and capitalize off you know playing against two really good teams, especially division teams is big and important to us."

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS AVAILABLE THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
NORMAN, OK
NJ.com

Boomer Esiason: Why Raiders’ Derek Carr is a terrible fit for Jets

The NFL quarterback market is going to be wild this off-season — so many teams in need, so many so-so free-agent or trade-bait quarterback looking for pay days. Will the Giants keep Daniel Jones, or will the one-time turnover machine, who suddenly has stickier fingers than Gerrit Cole, test the market?
silverscreenandroll.com

Is Patrick Beverley’s shot finally coming around for the Lakers?

Of the many disappointing aspects of the Lakers season, one that sticks out toward the top has been the play of Patrick Beverley. On paper, the acquisition of PatBev made lots of sense, giving the Lakers a 3-and-D guard that can play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis and provide the team a toughness it previously lacked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy