Fairborn, OH

Warrick scores 19, N. Kentucky knocks off Wright State 78-64

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick’s 19 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Wright State 78-64 on Thursday night.

Warrick was 7 of 14 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Norse (8-6). Chris Brandon scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and added 14 rebounds. Trevon Faulkner was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Trey Calvin finished with 31 points and two steals for the Raiders (7-7). Wright State also got 10 points from Amari Davis. AJ Braun also recorded eight points.

Both teams play IUPUI next, Northern Kentucky on the road on Saturday and Wright State on the road on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

