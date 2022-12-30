Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
A catastrophic sci-fi remake that’s spent 20 years splitting opinion burns up in the streaming atmosphere
The first time Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney teamed up for a remake, the end result was Ocean’s Eleven; one of the greatest reinventions of all-time that won rave reviews from critics, thrilled crowds around the world, and raked in $450 million at the box office. Less than a year later, the duo were back at it again, except this time Solaris wound up at the opposite end of the spectrum.
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’
“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’
The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Kate Winslet explains once and for all if she and Leonardo DiCaprio could have both stayed afloat on the door at the end of 'Titanic'
"I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door," she said on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast.
Babylon Director ‘Horrified’ His 3-Year-Old Showing Him A Brad Pitt Scene He Thought The Boy Would Find Hilarious
There aren't a lot of Babylon scenes you could show a child. In fact, there might not be any.
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Comments / 0