Meigs County, OH

wchstv.com

Free auto extrication course attracts firefighters from across W.Va.

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The CDC estimates about 90 people die every day from car crashes. When a car is damaged beyond repair, how do firefighters get people out safely? Danville and Madison Fire Departments answered that question Sunday, provided life-saving training to volunteer firefighters. The course was free...
DANVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Five transported from scene of Guyandotte structure fire with suspected smoke inhalation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Guyandotte early Sunday morning where multiple occupants were transported to a nearby hospital. Firefighters arrived at a residence located in the 500 block Hagan Street about 3:20 a.m. to battle "heavy fire and smoke," according to a Facebook post from the Huntington Fire Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Mason County man charged in connection to fatal shooting

ASHTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:40 p.m., 1/8/22. Deputies report a dispute turned violent in Mason County early Saturday morning, resulting a fatal shooting incident. James Ryan Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Jerrad Paul Casey, of Apple Grove, according to a news release from the Mason County Sheriff's Department.
MASON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

First phase of Charleston's 'Capital Connector Project' underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Planning is officially underway for the highly anticipated Capitol Connector Project that will include upgrades to Kanawha Boulevard, Greenbrier Street and the South Side and 35th Street bridges. The $1.75 million federal DOT RAISE grant is for planning purposes only. The city is currently working...
CHARLESTON, WV

