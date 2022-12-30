Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Free auto extrication course attracts firefighters from across W.Va.
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The CDC estimates about 90 people die every day from car crashes. When a car is damaged beyond repair, how do firefighters get people out safely? Danville and Madison Fire Departments answered that question Sunday, provided life-saving training to volunteer firefighters. The course was free...
wchstv.com
Friends share memories at funeral for 13-year-old struck by Cabell deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's been a week since 13-year-old Laney Hudson was struck by a Cabell County deputy's cruiser. Saturday, friends and family said their last goodbyes. "I didn't believe it," friend Katrinka Wellman said. "I thought it wasn't real. It didn't feel real at all and I...
wchstv.com
Police: Reward upped to $65,000 for information regarding missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police said reward money for information regarding the disappearance of a 28-year-old Wood County woman has been upped to $65,000. Gretchen Fleming of Vienna was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg. She was reported missing Dec. 12.
wchstv.com
Five transported from scene of Guyandotte structure fire with suspected smoke inhalation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Guyandotte early Sunday morning where multiple occupants were transported to a nearby hospital. Firefighters arrived at a residence located in the 500 block Hagan Street about 3:20 a.m. to battle "heavy fire and smoke," according to a Facebook post from the Huntington Fire Department.
wchstv.com
Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Mason County man charged in connection to fatal shooting
ASHTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:40 p.m., 1/8/22. Deputies report a dispute turned violent in Mason County early Saturday morning, resulting a fatal shooting incident. James Ryan Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Jerrad Paul Casey, of Apple Grove, according to a news release from the Mason County Sheriff's Department.
wchstv.com
'We are more like family than anything,' Charleston Department Store employee says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An iconic bit of Charleston will soon be gone. Employees will be getting ready to say their goodbyes at Charleston Department Store – a capital city icon that has been in business more than a hundred years and will close in the spring. "I've...
wchstv.com
Charleston woman shaken by nearby murder after multiple encounters with suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood is still shaken by Friday night's murder in Charleston. Police say they arrested Amber Wymer, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's 20-year-old daughter Abigail Marcinkowsky in a fight at their home on Bauer Avenue. Betty Arce is nearly 90 years old and has...
wchstv.com
Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
wchstv.com
Man sentenced to prison in shooting that killed woman, injured her 3-year-old
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Prosecutors said a Charleston man who shot and killed a woman and wounded her 3-year-old daughter was sentenced to prison Friday in Kanawha County. Dorian Vashawn Clark, 48, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and five years for being a prohibited...
wchstv.com
Records: Woman charged with murder in connection with Charleston stabbing; victim ID'd
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE: 9:20 a.m., 1/6/23. A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing Thursday night in Charleston, court records said. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston is accused of fatally stabbing Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20, of Charleston at a home in the...
wchstv.com
First phase of Charleston's 'Capital Connector Project' underway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Planning is officially underway for the highly anticipated Capitol Connector Project that will include upgrades to Kanawha Boulevard, Greenbrier Street and the South Side and 35th Street bridges. The $1.75 million federal DOT RAISE grant is for planning purposes only. The city is currently working...
Comments / 0