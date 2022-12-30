Read full article on original website
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
wjhl.com
Camper destroyed in Carter County fire
A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. HMG Health Matters: Reframing the idea of self-care. Dr. Emily Campbell, HMG Primary Care and Sports Medicine Physician gives us some important...
wjhl.com
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community
One person was killed in a shooting Monday night in Kingsport. Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in …. One person was killed in a shooting Monday night in Kingsport. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec …. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec girls volleyball league. BVPD:...
wjhl.com
$200-300k to replace Daniel Boone HS court after water damage
$200-300k to replace Daniel Boone HS court after water damage. $200-300k to replace Daniel Boone HS court after …. $200-300k to replace Daniel Boone HS court after water damage. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec …. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec girls volleyball league. BVPD:...
wjhl.com
Boil water advisory lifted for those south of Highway 11E in Washington County
Boil water advisory lifted for those south of Highway 11E in Washington County. Boil water advisory lifted for those south of Highway …. Boil water advisory lifted for those south of Highway 11E in Washington County. HMG Health Matters: Reframing the idea of self-care. Dr. Emily Campbell, HMG Primary Care...
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School
Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School. Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary …. Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec …. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec girls volleyball league.
wjhl.com
Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting
Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting. Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in …. Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting. Town of Jonesborough plans to upgrade water system. Town of Jonesborough plans to upgrade water system.
wjhl.com
Shelter leaders ask cat owners to spay, neuter while bracing for kitten season
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is preparing for a heavy intake of cats with kitten season looming. Shelter leaders ask cat owners to spay, neuter while …. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is preparing for a heavy intake of cats with kitten season looming. Registration underway for Johnson...
wjhl.com
Scott Linn talks smart money management heading into new year
Scott Linn talks smart money management heading into new year. Scott Linn talks smart money management heading into …. Scott Linn talks smart money management heading into new year. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec …. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec girls volleyball league. BVPD:...
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
wymt.com
One in critical condition following police chase in Southwest Virginia
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - A police chase that went through at least two counties in Southwest Virginia ends with an arrest and a man in critical condition at a Pike County hospital. On Thursday, December 29th, officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a police chase that...
WATE
Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. The Seven – WATE 6 News. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert...
Stolen from twice: JC family loses home in fire and is victim of robbery
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Within the course of four months, the Bennett family lost almost everything they had worked for. In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, their home caught on fire, destroying the entire back half of the home. Melissa and Bobby Bennett have three boys together. “Thirty years of a marriage […]
Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
wcyb.com
Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
wjhl.com
Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years
Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
Head of TN council: Tens of millions for drug abatement programs will change lives
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Stephen Loyd was in danger of losing it all to an opioid addiction when he got the best help money could buy 18 years ago. The former East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty member hopes opioid lawsuit settlement dollars can create an “ecosystem” that gives ordinary Tennesseans the same […]
cbs17
Fisherman dies after falling into lake near NC mountains; son tried to save him
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. Around 7:54 a.m., Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water at the lake which is about 20 miles from the North Carolina border, according to the TWRA.
993thex.com
Monday Night Shooting In Kingsport, Leaves One Adult Male Dead, Investigation Ongoing
A man is dead after an overnight shooting incident in a residential neighborhood of Kingsport. Details are limited from Kingsport Police at this time, but units arrived at the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in Sevier Terrace area shortly after 800pm Monday in reference to a shooting. Police say one adult male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. In a press release, police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is currently no reason to believe there is any further danger to the general public. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released by police until an appropriate time in the investigation.
WBIR
Greene Co. state of emergency lifted
A boil water notice and state of emergency are now over in Greene County. Leaders say conditions with the water system have improved.
One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a shooting at Monarch apartments in Johnson City early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers from the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to apartment 4205 in reference to shots fired, according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, […]
