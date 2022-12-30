ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

wjhl.com

Camper destroyed in Carter County fire

A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. HMG Health Matters: Reframing the idea of self-care. Dr. Emily Campbell, HMG Primary Care and Sports Medicine Physician gives us some important...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community

One person was killed in a shooting Monday night in Kingsport. Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in …. One person was killed in a shooting Monday night in Kingsport. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec …. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec girls volleyball league. BVPD:...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

$200-300k to replace Daniel Boone HS court after water damage

$200-300k to replace Daniel Boone HS court after water damage. $200-300k to replace Daniel Boone HS court after …. $200-300k to replace Daniel Boone HS court after water damage. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec …. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec girls volleyball league. BVPD:...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School

Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School. Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary …. Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec …. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec girls volleyball league.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Scott Linn talks smart money management heading into new year

Scott Linn talks smart money management heading into new year. Scott Linn talks smart money management heading into …. Scott Linn talks smart money management heading into new year. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec …. Registration underway for Johnson City Parks & Rec girls volleyball league. BVPD:...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
BRISTOL, VA
WATE

Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake

A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. The Seven – WATE 6 News. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years

Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
TENNESSEE STATE
cbs17

Fisherman dies after falling into lake near NC mountains; son tried to save him

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. Around 7:54 a.m., Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water at the lake which is about 20 miles from the North Carolina border, according to the TWRA.
MORRISTOWN, TN
993thex.com

Monday Night Shooting In Kingsport, Leaves One Adult Male Dead, Investigation Ongoing

A man is dead after an overnight shooting incident in a residential neighborhood of Kingsport. Details are limited from Kingsport Police at this time, but units arrived at the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in Sevier Terrace area shortly after 800pm Monday in reference to a shooting. Police say one adult male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. In a press release, police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is currently no reason to believe there is any further danger to the general public. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released by police until an appropriate time in the investigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

Greene Co. state of emergency lifted

A boil water notice and state of emergency are now over in Greene County. Leaders say conditions with the water system have improved.
WJHL

One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a shooting at Monarch apartments in Johnson City early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers from the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to apartment 4205 in reference to shots fired, according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

