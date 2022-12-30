Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Records: Mother charged with neglect after child found unattended in roadway
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A mother in Jackson County, West Virginia, was charged Monday after a child was found unattended in a roadway after running away from a home deputies said has been the site of previous issues, court records said. Rebecca Jo Lavigne, 35, of Ravenswood is...
wchstv.com
Fire truck on way to scene of fire crashes in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A firetruck crashed on the way to a house fire in Putnam County. The incident happened on Panther Lick Road Sunday night in Culloden. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the fire truck is owned by the Culloden Volunteer Fire Department. No injuries were...
wchstv.com
Teenager reported missing in Meigs County found safe, deputies say
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:32 a.m. 1/2/22. A teen who had been reported missing in Meigs County has been found safe. Chloe King, 17, has been located, the Meigs County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. ORIGINAL STORY. Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate...
wchstv.com
Ripley's favorite son passes away
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mike Ruben was without question Ripley’s favorite son. The iconic Ruben passed away suddenly Monday morning. Ruben, who was 65, was an icon in his hometown and beyond. He had worked the last several years as the director for the Ripley Convention and Visitors...
wchstv.com
Flood warning issued for parts of southern Ohio on Tuesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:32 a.m. 1/3/23. The sheriff in Pike County, Ohio, said several water rescues have been reported. Two people were rescued from a home on Coldicott Hill Road, and another water rescue happened on Skidmore Hollow Road. Meanwhile, a number of road closures are...
Comments / 0