Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023
Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week.
Detroit News
Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself
Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
Meet the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit
Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit! Here are the babies born first at DMC, Corewell and Ascension ...
Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Michigan boy found safe
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe. Leviante Davis Jr. was last seen with his non-custodial mother on Sunday. Police said Tuesday that he had been found.
fox2detroit.com
Warren shooting suspect out on personal bond • Man kills cousins, then self DPD says • Makeshift noose found
(NEWS HIT) - Warren Police said a suspect who was out on a person bond was responsible for a shootout with police on Monday. According to Warren Police, the New Year began with a police chase and crash before erupting into gunfire between a suspect and officers in Warren. Warren...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman who vanished from Last Chance Bar in Detroit was last seen 41 years ago
DETROIT – This year marks 41 years since Suzanne Pry was last seen. She was last seen at the Last Chance Bar on 8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit sometime in 1982. According to reports, her car was found abandoned at the bar, packed with her belongings, including her purse. The exact date she disappeared is unclear.
Detroit ‘Castle’ For Sale is Part Medieval Times, Part Haunted House
I genuinely don't know what to think about this home in Detroit. It's HUGE, yes, and obviously, the areas that the realtors want to focus on are kind of cleaned up, and REALLY featured heavily. But the rest of this home is VERY strange, and a hodgepodge of modern, ancient, and every era in between.
R.I.P. Detroit artist and activist John Sims
The brilliant native son who led an immense and inspired life will be celebrated in Detroit
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
HometownLife.com
New year, same orange barrels: Next leg of I-96 construction in Novi, Lyon Twp., Wixom on tap
Drivers who frequent eastbound Interstate 96 through Lyon Township and Novi will have some challenges to face in 2023. As the calendar changes over, the Michigan Department of Transportation prepares for the second year of work on the new flex route planned along the highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed at Detroit New Year's party
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a New Year's Eve party on Detroit’s East side has been identified by family as 19-year-old Don Sawyer, also known by friends as David.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community activists call for action after woman’s murder on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Community activists said more must be done to keep people patronizing those stores safe after a mother was shot and killed last week as she was leaving her neighborhood store in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Tracie Golden, 51,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man kills 2 cousins, himself after family argument on Detroit’s east side, police say
DETROIT – A man and a teenager were shot and killed by their cousin, who was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, on Monday following an argument on Detroit’s east side. According to Detroit police, two men and one teenager are dead after an argument led to...
