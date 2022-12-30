ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

US 103.1

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Michigan boy found safe

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe. Leviante Davis Jr. was last seen with his non-custodial mother on Sunday. Police said Tuesday that he had been found.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman who vanished from Last Chance Bar in Detroit was last seen 41 years ago

DETROIT – This year marks 41 years since Suzanne Pry was last seen. She was last seen at the Last Chance Bar on 8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit sometime in 1982. According to reports, her car was found abandoned at the bar, packed with her belongings, including her purse. The exact date she disappeared is unclear.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI

