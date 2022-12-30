(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors officially welcomed its newest member and set up most of its organizational obligations for the new year. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the board held its annual reorganizational meeting for 2023. Among the resolutions unanimously approved by the board was setting Supervisor Jacob Holmes as Board Chair and newly elected Supervisor Todd Maher as Vice Chair. Additionally, by a 2-1 vote, the board voted to strike a resolution that would have designated the county engineer to execute certification on their respective projects. Holmes, who voted in favor along with Maher, says he wants to ensure the majority of the decisions made on a significant road or bridge projects are run by the board beforehand.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO