Elmwood-Murdock girls prepping for tough stretch
(Elmwood) -- An impressive showing at their home tournament has given the Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team some much-needed confidence as they head into a rigorous four-game stretch. The Knights (7-2) took care of business at home last week, dispatching Concordia and Logan View-Scribner-Snyder to win the Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament. "We...
Men's College Basketball (1/2): NWMSU cruises past Rogers State
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State had little trouble in an 87-65 win over Rogers State in men's college basketball action Monday. Bennett Stirtz led the Bearcats (13-1, 6-1) with 16 points while Luke Waters (14 points), Mitch Mascari (13 points), Daniel Abreu (12 points) and Diego Bernard (10 points) also cracked double figures.
Creighton's Ronsiek lands on Big East Weekly Honor Roll
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek has been named to the Big East Conference Weekly Honor Roll. Ronsiek led Creighton in scoring in back-to-back games last week, averaging 17.0 points, including 22 in a comeback win at DePaul. View the complete release from the Big East Conference linked here.
Former Nebraska WR Betts enters transfer portal
(Lincoln) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts has entered the transfer portal. Betts had 32 receptions for 417 yards in two seasons with the Huskers, but he left the team prior to the 2022 season. Betts will have three years of eligibility.
TJ bowling striving for consistency, aiming high
(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson girls bowling team has high aspirations for their season after a strong start. "I think the girls have been doing well," Coach Matt Young said. "If they keep bowling the way they're bowling now, they can win every match. On the boys side, we've got a couple bowlers bowling at the varsity level, but we need to improve."
Scott "Bird" Chaney, 59, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Memorials: Memorials may be payable to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
Saturday, December 31st
GIRLS: Bishop Neumann 68 Lourdes Central Catholic 38. BOYS: Bishop Neumann vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (MISSING)
Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location: Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa. Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7.30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International. Cemetery: Burial will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date. Notes:. Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Cass...
Report says Rhule will round out staff with Panthers staffers
(Lincoln) -- According to a report from Joe Person of The Athletic, Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule will round out his coaching staff with a pair of Carolina Panthers staffers. Person reports Rhule will hire Rob Dvoracek as the linebackers coach and Garret McGuire as the wide receivers coach.
Glenwood man arrested for eluding
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was arrested last weekend for eluding. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 56-year-old Todd Morris on Friday. Morris was charged with eluding. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.
Shenandoah man booked on pair of charges
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces a pair of charges following his arrest late Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were dispatched shortly before 11:40 p.m. to the 200 block of University Avenue for reports on an unknown male -- later identified as 39-year-old Llwellyn Warkentien II -- who had entered an occupied residence, and fled on foot. Authorities say officers were able to locate Warkentien at the intersection of South Avenue and South Center Street. Following an investigation, Police say Warkentien was charged with 2nd degree burglary and public intoxication.
Flood mitigation efforts, school voucher bill on Sieck's legislation radar
(Glenwood) -- As the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one KMAland lawmaker hopes for continued flood mitigation to take a front-row seat. That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who earned himself re-election in November to the House's new 16th District -- including all of Fremont and Mills Counties and the central and eastern portions of Pottawattamie County. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sieck says he is looking forward to working with his new constituents.
Glenwood woman arrested for OWI, child endangerment
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman faces multiple charges following an incident on New Year's Day. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 28-year-old Katherine Konfrst Sunday. Konfrst was arrested on charges of OWI -- first offense -- and child endangerment. She was released from the Mills County Jail after posting...
Mills County Sheriff's Blotter
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office has released a report of recent activity. You can view the full report below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Morris resigns from Page County Board of Supervisors
(Clarinda) -- After six years on the Page County Board of Supervisors, Chuck Morris has announced his resignation as he moves out of the county. In a release Tuesday afternoon, Morris announced that he had submitted a letter of resignation to County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, with the resignation effective as of 8:29 a.m. Wednesday. First elected in 2016, Morris won a second full term on the board in 2020. Morris cites increasing rhetoric and vitriol as reasons for leaving.
Glenwood man charged with domestic assault
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a domestic incident. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 20-year-old Mason Bivens Monday. Bivens was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse assault. Bivens was taken to the Mills County Jail and is being held pending an appearance before a county...
Shenandoah man booked for drug possession
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces a drug charge following his arrest over the weekend. The Shenandoah Police Department says 31-year-old Colby Michael Allbee was arrested shortly before 9:20 p.m. Sunday for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- 2nd offense. Authorities say Allbee's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Center Street for an expired registration.
Montgomery County Supervisors Olson, Schmid named chair, vice chair
(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors had its changing of the guard for county leadership. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the board held its annual reorganizational meeting and unanimously appointed Supervisor Mike Olson as board chair and Charla Schmid as vice chair. Supervisor Donna Robinson made the motion for the appointments and also thanked now-previous Chair Mark Peterson, who said he would not pursue the role for a second year, for taking on the position.
Page County Supervisors Holmes, Maher appointed as chair, vice chair
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors officially welcomed its newest member and set up most of its organizational obligations for the new year. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the board held its annual reorganizational meeting for 2023. Among the resolutions unanimously approved by the board was setting Supervisor Jacob Holmes as Board Chair and newly elected Supervisor Todd Maher as Vice Chair. Additionally, by a 2-1 vote, the board voted to strike a resolution that would have designated the county engineer to execute certification on their respective projects. Holmes, who voted in favor along with Maher, says he wants to ensure the majority of the decisions made on a significant road or bridge projects are run by the board beforehand.
