(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces a pair of charges following his arrest late Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were dispatched shortly before 11:40 p.m. to the 200 block of University Avenue for reports on an unknown male -- later identified as 39-year-old Llwellyn Warkentien II -- who had entered an occupied residence, and fled on foot. Authorities say officers were able to locate Warkentien at the intersection of South Avenue and South Center Street. Following an investigation, Police say Warkentien was charged with 2nd degree burglary and public intoxication.

