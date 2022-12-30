Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
How to make your heart healthier in the new year
WQAD
New amendment added to Iowa's 'cocktails to-go' bill
The Iowa ABD is updating its cocktails to-go bill. If passed, it'll make cocktails to-go subject to Iowa's open container laws, regardless of container or sealing.
KCCI.com
Iowa fails to meet road safety goal
DES MOINES, Iowa — The end of 2022 was met with disappointment for the Iowa State Patrol. Once again, more than 300 people died on Iowa roads over the course of the year. State leaders had hoped to keep fatalities under 300 last year, but 338 people died. That is down slightly from 2021.
KCRG.com
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
KCRG.com
New Year’s resolutions to lose weight mean gains for Iowa gyms
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Using the New Year as a jumping-off point for weight loss goals is common, so much so that it means a boost for businesses in the fitness industry. Bryan Pettit works one-on-one with clients as a personal trainer at his business, GoldenTrainer Performance Studio in Cedar Rapids. He said working closely with a handful of clients means he doesn’t see a membership spike in January. However, there’s a beginning-of-the-year uptick when it comes to selling supplements.
KCRG.com
Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays
Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services
Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty. Law breakers could be refused redemption center services. Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday. A new...
KCRG.com
Freezing rain on track for northern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This system is still on track to affect our area, with mainly rainfall Monday night into Tuesday. At this point, much of the area should remain above freezing for this event, except for the northern few rows of counties in eastern Iowa. In this area,...
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
iowapublicradio.org
UI researchers present findings on Ice Age sloth found in southwest Iowa
The bones of a giant ground sloth are giving a better picture of Iowa in the Ice Age. University of Iowa researchers have pieced together the bones of three ancient giant ground sloths found in southwest Iowa. The researchers’ recently published findings in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology journal reveal a bit about the region’s wildlife more than one hundred thousand years ago.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
travelawaits.com
Everything You Need To Know About RAGBRAI, The Midwest’s Most Epic Cycling Event
On paper, RAGBRAI looks like a simple bike ride across the state of Iowa. In reality, it is much more. RAGBRAI is an 8-day ride across the state, but it’s also music, food, and camaraderie. Its reputation has grown over the years into what organizers have labeled the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring event in the world.
kscj.com
NEW YEAR BRINGS 11 NEW LAWS IN IOWA
IOWA LAWMAKERS PASSED MORE THAN 150 BILLS THIS PAST YEAR, AND ELEVEN OF THEM WILL GO INTO EFFECT ON JANUARY 1ST. THE STATE’S NINE INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX RATES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO FOUR, RANGING FROM FOUR-POINT-FOUR PERCENT TO SIX PERCENT. AN UPDATE TO IOWA’S BOTTLE BILL RAISES THE HANDLING...
KCRG.com
Rain likely tonight, icing possible over the far north
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This system is still on track to affect our area with mainly rainfall tonight into tomorrow. At this point, much of the area should remain above freezing for this event with the exception of the northern few rows of counties in eastern Iowa. In this area, freezing rain is possible tonight. Elsewhere, no icing is expected, but some spots may exceed a half inch of rain during the night. As the low pressure system slowly moves east, occasional rain showers may still occur yet into tomorrow with a few snow showers on Wednesday. That part may feasibly bring some areas minor snow accumulation. Looking into the extended, temperatures should generally stay in the 30s with no major systems locally.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday, January 2nd, 2022
Iowa's prized topsoil could have 60 years left, experts say
IOWA, USA — As farmers prepare for the next planting season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging Iowan farmers to protect soil health by changing the way they farm. This is because they're worried that in 60 years, Iowa could lose enough topsoil that would make current farming...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP trifecta dropped the ball with vets
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party—until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt those in power. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such...
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
KCRG.com
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
2023 legislative proposals include restrictions on cellphones in cars, car seat requirement changes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Iowa's 2023 legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 9. Before lawmakers head back to the statehouse to get to work, bills are already...
