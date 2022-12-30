TC Central Defeats Salem 6-1 to Advance to Scott Miller Memorial Championship

TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City Central Trojans picked up where they left off on Thursday night, following up Wednesday’s 8-0 win over Rockford with a 6-1 victory over Salem.

With the win, the Trojans advance to the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament Championship on Friday against Toledo St. Francis.

The Trojans got out to a fast start thanks to two goals by captain Owen Dawson, including one on a penalty shot just a minute into the game.

In the other semifinal, Toledo St. Francis came from 5-1 down to defeat Saginaw Heritage 7-6.

Traverse City Central is 6-3-2 so far this season.