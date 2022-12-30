Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic...
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Flying Home From Cincinnati After Hamlin Injury, per Report
Some members of the Buffalo organization will stay behind, according to WXIX-TV in Cincinnati. With Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the team has made the decision to fly back to Buffalo, according to a report from Joe Danneman of WXIX-TV in Cincinnati.
LeBron James Criticized for Supporting Deshaun Watson
The social media world erupted in his mentions after he sent the tweet. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caught some major heat on Sunday after he tweeted support for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. “Yessir D Watson!! Another one,” James said in a tweet. “That boy...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Demands to See Injured Teammate in Hospital
Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under critical condition after collapsing on the field. As the football world anxiously awaited an update on the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, wide receiver Stefon Diggs took the extra step to be alongside his teammate. Hamlin collapsed on...
Watch: TCU Hit With Seemingly Phantom Roughing the Passer Call vs. Michigan
The officiating was called into question once again in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. The first half of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl could not have gone much better for TCU. The Horned Frogs ran an...
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams
The college football analyst emphatically criticized the Trojans quarterback on Monday. View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside...
ESPN Shows Michigan Fan Wearing Jeffrey Dahmer-Related Shirt
The serial killer attended Michigan’s main Big 10 rival. While Michigan and TCU clashed on the gridiron in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, ESPN’s camera panned to a Wolverines fan wearing a controversial shirt that caught the attention of many across social media. The Michigan fan was seen wearing...
Chicago Bears send their best wishes to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
CHICAGO — It didn’t take long for the entire National Football League community to send their support to a Bills’ safety who was critically injured during a game on Monday night against the Bengals in Cincinnati. That included the Chicago Bears, shortly after Damar Hamlin suffered a...
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game to Start at 8:30 p.m. ET
The NFL will do its part to avoid conflict with the Rose Bowl on Monday evening. The Bills and the Bengals will meet on Monday Night Football this week in a clash between AFC titans that will have various implications on playoff seeding. That same day, Penn State and Utah will square off in the Rose Bowl, leading to a rather unique scheduling quandary for the NFL and the NCAA.
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Explains Key Timeout Before Ohio State Fake Punt
The Bulldogs coach explains what prompted the key fourth-quarter timeout against the Buckeyes. View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is being hailed for his decision to call a fourth-quarter timeout against Ohio State in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl. With 8:58 to play in...
Skip Bayless Addresses Damar Hamlin Collapse on ‘Undisputed’
The Fox Sports host found himself at the center of backlash after he sent out an ill-timed tweet during the aftermath of the frightening injury. After drawing widespread scrutiny for his controversial tweet in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday Night Football, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless addressed the situation on Tuesday morning.
