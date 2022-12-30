Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
KCRG.com
Two major Iowa food banks resume working together after months at odds
Two major Iowa food banks resume working together after months at odds
KCRG.com
How to make your heart healthier in the new year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Improving your heart health can make a big impact on your overall well-being, and it can start with something as simple as easy exercises throughout the day. That could be going for a walk or even around your house, anything that gets your heart rate...
KCRG.com
New Year’s resolutions to lose weight mean gains for Iowa gyms
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Using the New Year as a jumping-off point for weight loss goals is common, so much so that it means a boost for businesses in the fitness industry. Bryan Pettit works one-on-one with clients as a personal trainer at his business, GoldenTrainer Performance Studio in Cedar Rapids. He said working closely with a handful of clients means he doesn't see a membership spike in January. However, there's a beginning-of-the-year uptick when it comes to selling supplements.
KCRG.com
Part-time jobs to careers, Fareway is hiring
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Taking a part-time job at Fareway Meat and Grocery for some extra cash, can turn into a career. "I started in Northeast Iowa, part-time in the meat department, not knowing anything about meat. I progressed, progressed, moved to different stores. Being a team member at first, and then now I lead teams, manage teams and I supervise teams now." Dustin Lechtenberg, Regional Meat Coordinator.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG.com
Local experts offer holiday recycling advice
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holidays are in full swing and as you're busy celebrating the season, local recycling centers are working to manage Iowa's carbon footprint. From the carefully decorated tree, to neatly wrapped presents, you may have more trash than usual after the holidays. "So...
KCRG.com
Iowa City residents look back, and forward to the promise of a new year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2022 has come to a close. We spoke to some Eastern Iowans about their New Year's resolutions and reflected on the year. "Over the last two years, the COVID-19 restrictions have made the city less busy," Craig Burton, of Iowa City, said. "It...
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2023. Staff with the hospital said Elizabeth Anne Neebel was born to parents Erin and Blake Neebel on Jan. 1 at 5:29 p.m. She weighs nine pounds, five ounces, and is 20.5 inches long.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school board to review how to interview superintendent candidates
Cedar Rapids school board to review how to interview superintendent candidates
KCRG.com
United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike
United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike
KCRG.com
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
KCRG.com
Dubuque nonprofit looks to change Medline facility into child care
Dubuque nonprofit looks to change Medline facility into child care
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
KCRG.com
Hikers learn about nature at New Years Hike in Buchanan County
QUASQUETON, Iowa (KCRG) - Buchanan County Conservation held its fifth New Year's hike around the Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting Trail along the Wapsipinicon River. Michael Maas led the guided tour and said it was a chance to educate hikers about wildlife. About 30 hikers got the opportunity to see a bobcat pelt, an eagle talon, and a hummingbird skull and feathers.
KCRG.com
Fire causes damage to Cedar Rapids home
Fire causes damage to Cedar Rapids home
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police criticized after failing to remove anti-Semitic signs
The Cedar Rapids Police Department believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs in November. KCRG TV reports the department has come under scrutiny worldwide after more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer's body camera footage from the incident on Tik Tok and Reddit over a seven-day period. The signs, which said "Money runs the world and Jews own the banks. The truth is anti-Semitic" and "The Holocaust didn't happen, but it should have", hung over an Interstate 380 overpass on Wilson Avenue Southwest.
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
KCRG.com
How to recycle Christmas decorations, other items
How to recycle Christmas decorations, other items
KCRG.com
Hazmat team called in for cleanup after Clayton County semi crash
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hazmat Team was called in for a semi rollover in Clayton County that caused milk to leak into a pond just before 6 p.m. on Monday. The Guttenberg Fire Department said the crash happened in the 300 block of North Highway 52. The semi-tractor had crashed and rolled into the pond.
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the owner of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City says the iconic restaurant and political icon will not close in a week, despite statements from managers and employees. On Friday, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close...
