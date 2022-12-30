Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
triad-city-beat.com
Places with the most expensive homes in Forsyth County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Forsyth County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Gas line repair closes roads in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Mind the roads during your lunch break, folks. The Town of Kernersville posted on their Facebook page that a gas line broke on South Main Street. South Main Street's southbound lane is closed between Old Winston Road and Salem Parkway. That section of road is expected to be closed for several hours while crews work to repair the gas line, the Town of Kernersville writes.
Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61
TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
WXII 12
Greensboro bookstore damaged in crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A bookstore is damaged after a driver crashed into the business. Greensboro Police say around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a driver crashed into McKay's on 1607 Battleground Ave. They say a large window, about 25 feet long and 10 feet tall, was broken, and several bookshelves were pushed over. McKay's shared this photo of the damage.
Missing Winston-Salem teen found in 'good health'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Hepler has been found safe and in 'good health', police say. Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen. Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.
WXII 12
Yadkin County home destroyed in fire
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A home is destroyed after a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard said crews responded to the single-story home on Blevins Road around 4 a.m. Williard said no one was home when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
Home destroyed in early morning fire in Yadkinville
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. According to the chief of the Courtney Fire Department, a home on Blevins Road in Yadkinville caught fire around 3 a.m. Monday and was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Luckily, the owners were not in the home at the […]
WXII 12
Greensboro City Council considers expanding 'social district'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council is considering expanding the city's social district at a meeting Tuesday evening. According to the map of that district, it includes several streets between, and around, West Gate City Boulevard and West Fisher Avenue. The social district would allow people to consume alcohol...
Pine Ridge nursing home fined over $100k after 2022 staffing shortage that left 2 dead
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The nursing home whose staffing issues during a 2022 winter storm left two patients dead paid thousands in fines. A spokesperson for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said that Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Thomasville paid a reduced penalty of over $126,000 after nearly 100 patients only had three […]
Old Greensboro grocery store will turn into indoor go-karting and mini-golf establishment
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This might be a reach for those new to the Triad. However, those who've been in the Piedmont for some time might remember the old Winn-Dixie on Holden Road in Greensboro. It's obviously not a grocery store anymore. A UNC Greensboro graduate and his business partner...
A Winston-Salem woman waited more than a year for a repair shop to fix her car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bambi Hughes hopped in her car and headed to pick up a friend from work. She didn’t get too far before something went wrong. Hughes had her phone on the console, and it started to slide off. She was afraid it would fall under her feet, so she went to catch it.
WXII 12
19-year old missing out of Winston-Salem located
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they have located a woman previously reported missing. Click the video player above to watch more headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say officers located Heather Helper early Monday morning in good health. She was reported missing on Sunday, after she was last...
WXII 12
One person killed in Thomasville crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD), died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
Advanced Auto Parts in Winston-Salem robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police is investigating after an Advanced Auto Parts was robbed by a firearm Sunday. Officers responded the Advanced Auto Parts located at 759 Waughtown Street, in Winston-Salem. Store employees said a man wearing all black clothing, walked into the business and announced that he was...
Street dining coming to downtown Greensboro in 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. have partnered with the City of Greensboro to bring permanent patios that will replace the table and chairs small restaurants have placed outside their establishments. The Outdoor Modular Patios will be the size of a parking spot and leased to 13 restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Rob […]
newsfromthestates.com
Monday numbers: the environmental impacts of the VinFast electric car factory in Chatham County
With stands of loblolly pine, rivers, creeks and expanses of farm fields, southeastern Chatham County feels like the country. But this neck of the woods is home to many polluting industries: Arauco, a wood products company with a history of air quality violations; the Shearon Harris nuclear plant; the former Brickhaven mine, where 7.3 million tons of coal ash is buried in lined cells; Duke Energy’s now-defunct Cape Fear coal-fired power plant and an associated STAR facility, which burns the old fly ash for use in cement.
WXII 12
Missing 17-year-old found safely
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a teenager, reported missing on New Year's Day, has been found safe. Crews had been looking for the teen, who they said has a cognitive impairment, since Sunday morning, after he was reported missing from his home on Darrell Davis Road in Burlington.
Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
2 buildings struck in New Year’s Day crashes in Greensboro, fire department says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two separate buildings were struck in separate crashes in Greensboro on New Year’s Day, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The first crash occurred at around 1:32 a.m. at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road. The crash involved two vehicles, according to fire officials. It’s not […]
