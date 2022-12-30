ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Places with the most expensive homes in Forsyth County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Forsyth County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gas line repair closes roads in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Mind the roads during your lunch break, folks. The Town of Kernersville posted on their Facebook page that a gas line broke on South Main Street. South Main Street's southbound lane is closed between Old Winston Road and Salem Parkway. That section of road is expected to be closed for several hours while crews work to repair the gas line, the Town of Kernersville writes.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61

TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
TRINITY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro bookstore damaged in crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A bookstore is damaged after a driver crashed into the business. Greensboro Police say around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a driver crashed into McKay's on 1607 Battleground Ave. They say a large window, about 25 feet long and 10 feet tall, was broken, and several bookshelves were pushed over. McKay's shared this photo of the damage.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing Winston-Salem teen found in 'good health'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Hepler has been found safe and in 'good health', police say. Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen. Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

FOX8 News

WXII 12

Greensboro City Council considers expanding 'social district'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council is considering expanding the city's social district at a meeting Tuesday evening. According to the map of that district, it includes several streets between, and around, West Gate City Boulevard and West Fisher Avenue. The social district would allow people to consume alcohol...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

WXII 12

One person killed in Thomasville crash

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD), died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Advanced Auto Parts in Winston-Salem robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police is investigating after an Advanced Auto Parts was robbed by a firearm Sunday. Officers responded the Advanced Auto Parts located at 759 Waughtown Street, in Winston-Salem. Store employees said a man wearing all black clothing, walked into the business and announced that he was...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Street dining coming to downtown Greensboro in 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. have partnered with the City of Greensboro to bring permanent patios that will replace the table and chairs small restaurants have placed outside their establishments. The Outdoor Modular Patios will be the size of a parking spot and leased to 13 restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Rob […]
GREENSBORO, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Monday numbers: the environmental impacts of the VinFast electric car factory in Chatham County

With stands of loblolly pine, rivers, creeks and expanses of farm fields, southeastern Chatham County feels like the country. But this neck of the woods is home to many polluting industries: Arauco, a wood products company with a history of air quality violations; the Shearon Harris nuclear plant; the former Brickhaven mine, where 7.3 million tons of coal ash is buried in lined cells; Duke Energy’s now-defunct Cape Fear coal-fired power plant and an associated STAR facility, which burns the old fly ash for use in cement.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Missing 17-year-old found safely

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a teenager, reported missing on New Year's Day, has been found safe. Crews had been looking for the teen, who they said has a cognitive impairment, since Sunday morning, after he was reported missing from his home on Darrell Davis Road in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
GREENSBORO, NC
