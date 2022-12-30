Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Trash Collection Delays Cause Overflowing Cans and Frustration for Dallas ResidentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios
Ahead of the final week of the NFL regular season, there are still numerous unanswered questions about the postseason picture in both the AFC and NFC. In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the AFC South title on the line, while other teams such as the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers push for a postseason berth.
Bleacher Report
NFL Free Agents 2023: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open Market
As a handful of NFL teams get rolling with playoff preparations, a bigger batch of franchises should be thinking about how this offseason might help them join the next postseason picture. Adding a top-shelf free agent or two might do the trick. The 2023 class isn't particularly loaded, but it...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Panthers' David Tepper Have Discussed HC Job
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh might be headed back to the NFL. For real this time. Harbaugh has spoken with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's head coaching vacancy, per Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live. While an offer hasn't been made, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 18 Schedule: SNF Matchup, Start Times Revealed for Last Regular-Season Games
With a chance to go to the playoffs on the line, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be playing their regular-season finale in prime time. The NFL announced its full Week 18 schedule on Monday, highlighted by a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Packers and NFC North-rival Detroit Lions:
Bleacher Report
Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Season Finales
Only one week remains in the 2022 NFL season. For fantasy managers still playing in championship games, it could be a tricky week to navigate. While the No. 1 seeds are still in play in both conferences, a few teams are locked into playoff spots—the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, for example are wild-card teams—and may choose to rest starters.
Bleacher Report
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from LSU After Bowl Game
The chaotic, memorable 2022 season has come to a close for the SEC West-winning LSU Tigers. By mid-October, Brian Kelly's debut year in Baton Rouge seemed destined to follow middling preseason expectations. However, the Tigers ripped off a scorching finish that included wins against Alabama and Ole Miss on the way to a stunning division championship.
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game and was taken to the hospital. Early Tuesday morning, the Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was "restored on the field...
Bleacher Report
ESPN on Report of 5-Minute Warmup in Bills vs. Bengals: We Refrained from Speculation
ESPN responded to comments from NFL official Troy Vincent regarding whether there was initially an attempt to restart Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter. "There was constant communication in real time between ESPN and game officials," ESPN...
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Alabama Star Tops B/R Scouting QB Rankings
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is forgoing his final year of college eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Young announced his decision Monday after leading the Crimson Tide to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. B/R's NFL Scouting Department has Young ranked...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons
Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
Bleacher Report
Bills vs. Bengals Won't Resume This Week; NFL Week 18 Schedule Remains Unchanged
The NFL announced Tuesday the Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not be resumed this week and no decision has been made about restarting at a later date:. There has also been no changes to the Week 18 schedule. The Monday Night Football game was...
Bleacher Report
NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 18
The NFL Most Valuable Player award now appears to be Patrick Mahomes' to lose. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the vote after Week 17. Mahomes holds a lead over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson. Hurts did not play for...
Bleacher Report
Caleb Williams Amazes for USC in Cotton Bowl and NFL Fans Are Ready to Tank for QB
Tulane earned a shocking upset over USC in the Cotton Bowl, but Caleb Williams still put on a show in the 46-45 loss. The Heisman Trophy winner set a new Cotton Bowl record with five touchdown passes, totaling 460 yards on 36-of-51 passing. His mobility in the pocket was especially...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Expected to Leave Michigan If He Receives NFL HC Offer
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to leave for the NFL if offered a job, multiple sources told Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach and Austin Meek of The Athletic. "I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer," a source close to Harbaugh said. Harbaugh is coming...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 18: Final Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips
Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season could be a doozy for fantasy football managers. With playoff spots and seeds getting locked into place, teams can opt to sit veterans to either keep them fresh for the postseason or protect them from injuries in a meaningless game. Then again, it's...
Bleacher Report
Art McNally Dies at Age 97; 1st On-Field Official Inducted into Pro Football HOF
Pro Football Hall of Fame official Art McNally died at the age of 97. In 2022, McNally became the first on-field official to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Per ESPN, McNally's son Tom said his father died of natural causes at a hospital near his longtime home in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0