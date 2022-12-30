ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios

Ahead of the final week of the NFL regular season, there are still numerous unanswered questions about the postseason picture in both the AFC and NFC. In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the AFC South title on the line, while other teams such as the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers push for a postseason berth.
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Season Finales

Only one week remains in the 2022 NFL season. For fantasy managers still playing in championship games, it could be a tricky week to navigate. While the No. 1 seeds are still in play in both conferences, a few teams are locked into playoff spots—the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, for example are wild-card teams—and may choose to rest starters.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from LSU After Bowl Game

The chaotic, memorable 2022 season has come to a close for the SEC West-winning LSU Tigers. By mid-October, Brian Kelly's debut year in Baton Rouge seemed destined to follow middling preseason expectations. However, the Tigers ripped off a scorching finish that included wins against Alabama and Ole Miss on the way to a stunning division championship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons

Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 18

The NFL Most Valuable Player award now appears to be Patrick Mahomes' to lose. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the vote after Week 17. Mahomes holds a lead over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson. Hurts did not play for...

