Princeton boys hockey opens Herb Brooks Classic with win

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
 4 days ago

James Koecher came to play for the Princeton boys hockey team into its first contest in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic’s Silver Bracket on Dec. 26, versus Two Rivers at Blaine’s National Sports Center’s Super Rink.

Taking on an undefeated Warriors squad, that came into the game at 8-0-1, Koecher turned away 29 of 30 shots to help the Tigers to the 5-1 victory to advance in the winner’s side of the bracket.

Alex Miller got the scoring started for the Tigers early in the contest as the team took the 1-0 lead before Two Rivers answered back to tie things back up with 14:36 to go in the opening period.

From there, Koecher locked in. Koecher was flawless for the rest of the first, allowing goals by Gabe Nichols and Jake Patnode to push the Tigers to a 3-1 lead into the intermission. Koecher finished the opening 17-mintues by making 14 saves to keep the Warriors locked at a single goal.

Back for the second, the defense by Princeton continued to hum, turning the lock down effort into offense for the team.

As the Warriors had a man-up advantage, the Tigers added a shorthanded goal after passes by Dominic Patnode and Jake Baumann allowed Jake Patnode to find the back of the net for the 4-1 lead with time waning in the second period. Princeton held on to the 4-1 lead into the third.

A goal by Timmy Donnay in the final period gave the Tigers even more breathing room as the team coasted to the 5-1 win.

Koecher’s .967 save percentage earned him the win in game while Jake Patnode’s two goals and assist powered the offense.

The win was the second in a row for the Tigers as they improved to 3-4 at the time of the Union-Times’ deadline.

Continuing the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, Princeton next played on Dec. 27, versus St. Paul Academy.

A win and the Tigers played for first on Dec. 28, versus the winner of Simley and Southwest Christian. A loss, however, had Princeton playing the loser of the contest in the third place game.

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
ABOUT

Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.unionandtimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/

