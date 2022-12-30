ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

247Sports

Kentucky offers 2024 shooting guard Billy Richmond

Kentucky junior forward Lance Ware played his high school basketball at Camden in New Jersey. Camden 5-stars and top-10 prospects Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner have already signed to play their college basketball at UK next season. Now, the Wildcats are now looking to extend their Camden connection into 2024,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Rupp Arena under new management

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena is officially under new management. On Saturday, Bill Owen retired as president and CEO. He held that position for 22 years. He served for nine years as Rupp’s chief financial officer. Owen was part of some major renovations at Rupp and Central Bank...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms will blow in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will cruise through the skies this Monday. A lot of us will stay dry until later tonight. We’ll most likely track a few passing showers through the day. Most of you won’t see much of anything until we reach the nighttime hours. It appears that some of those could arrive here on the stronger side.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start New Year

Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week. Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to …. Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

1st Lexington baby of 2023 born at UK Chandler Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is celebrating the new year with a new baby!. UK says the first baby of the year was born at UK Chandler Hospital at 4:50 a.m. January 1st. The baby girl named Jetrude Abemba was born weighing 4 pounds and 15 ounces.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Police: One dead, two injured in Bradley Court triple shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening. Officers say a male victim died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A second male victim was taken to a hospital with reported life-threatening injuries, and a third male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY

