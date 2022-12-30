Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Music City Mess: Kentucky bowl loss illustrates dwindling appeal of bowls
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) -- One of the challenges of getting older in this job is trying not to sound old. Start writing the "in my day" columns and that's an invitation for readers to move on, shake their heads and click on the next "see how this former child star looks now" link.
WKYT 27
Rupp Arena under new management
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena is officially under new management. On Saturday, Bill Owen retired as president and CEO. He held that position for 22 years. He served for nine years as Rupp’s chief financial officer. Owen was part of some major renovations at Rupp and Central Bank...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms will blow in soon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will cruise through the skies this Monday. A lot of us will stay dry until later tonight. We’ll most likely track a few passing showers through the day. Most of you won’t see much of anything until we reach the nighttime hours. It appears that some of those could arrive here on the stronger side.
fox56news.com
Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start New Year
Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week. Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to …. Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people...
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
fox56news.com
Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: 'This is unlivable'
With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back on having to pay for rent. Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: …. With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back...
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
WTVQ
1st Lexington baby of 2023 born at UK Chandler Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is celebrating the new year with a new baby!. UK says the first baby of the year was born at UK Chandler Hospital at 4:50 a.m. January 1st. The baby girl named Jetrude Abemba was born weighing 4 pounds and 15 ounces.
WTVQ
UPDATE: Victim identified in triple shooting on Bradley Court in Lexington
UPDATE: (12/31/22) LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim who died at the scene, as 21-year-old Tyron Shaw of Lexington. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday.
WKYT 27
Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
WKYT 27
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
WTVQ
Police: One dead, two injured in Bradley Court triple shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening. Officers say a male victim died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A second male victim was taken to a hospital with reported life-threatening injuries, and a third male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
