Logan County, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNT-TV

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash

OAK HILL, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 A.M. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that...
OAK HILL, WV
WSAZ

Woman riding bicycle struck overnight

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman who was riding a bicycle has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning. That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers. The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington. Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. The family identified the victim as...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

One injured in stabbing incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was injured Friday following a stabbing on West 27th Street, according to Huntington Police. Officers they are looking for the suspect as the victim recovers from a stab wound to the arm. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
WSAZ

Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man facing drug charge after West Virginia police pursuit

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges, including a drug charge, after fleeing from a traffic stop. According to the Milton Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for allegedly speeding, however the vehicle did not stop. Police say the vehicle continued on I-64 before exiting near the Huntington […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post says troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Pike County. According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City. Troopers found that Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia VFDs extinguish early morning fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three fire departments responded to a working structure fire in Boone County early this morning. According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the South Madison area around 3:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Crews say the fire in an outbuilding on the property was […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Dangerous Ohio escapee caught near Chapmanville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man being held on several felony charges who escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus was arrested near Chapmanville, West Virginia on Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson was arrested around 11:34 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. On December 29, Davidson escaped from...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November

UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

One killed after being struck by vehicle in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in East Huntington late Friday night. The deadly collision occurred at around 10:30 p.m. not far from the 5th Avenue and 31st Street intersection. State police are investigating.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into porch in Sissonville, West Virginia

UPDATE: (1:40 P.M. Friday, Dec. 30) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says no charges will be filed against the driver who crashed after swerving to avoid a fallen tree. UPDATE: (12:30 P.M. Friday, Dec. 30) – Family members and authorities tell WOWK 13 News the elderly woman who lives at the home and was […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

