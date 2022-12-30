ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman left homeless after fire in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood shares her story

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VxWM_0jyIiYnc00

PITTSBURGH — A woman left homeless after a fire in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood is sharing her story with Channel 11.

Hope Hazlip was sleeping in the downstairs apartment when she smelled smoke.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 rescued from fire in Pittsburgh

“I went to my porch, looked out the window and I [saw] flames out the window. I ran out of the house and immediately called 911,” she said.

Hope says it happened fast. From smelling the smoke to running out of the house, only about 5 minutes passed.

Now, she’s dealing with the aftermath. The home is destroyed. Hope is getting help from the American Red Cross and family.

She lost all of her clothes and most of her possessions, able to save just a few personal items.

“My brother was able to grab my sister and my mom’s urns because they passed away. He grabbed pictures,” she said.

In all this loss just days after Christmas, Hope says she’s thankful.

“I am just so grateful to be here to tell the story,” she said. “In the meantime, I’m just [hopeful] something comes up so I can move in and get my life started again.”

Hope did not have insurance and urges anyone who doesn’t to get it.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials tell us there is no update on what caused that fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZXQ5_0jyIiYnc00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Residents concerned about pieces falling off California Avenue Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Residents in the city's North Side are concerned about a bridge's condition. People living near the California Avenue Bridge said pieces of the bridge have been falling off of it. They want something done before someone gets hurt.  Chunks of metal and rusted steel sit at the corner of McClure Avenue and Eckert Street on the North Side.  "It almost hit me. It was scary," said Marcie Kemmler, who has a house under the bridge and owns a restaurant there.  She said it has been deteriorating for the last few years but it's getting worse.  "There are pieces...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves

Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
MARS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family members, friends gather to remember Amariey Lei one year after her death

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVWILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wilkinsburg family is still waiting for justice one year after a young woman was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Allegheny County police remain tight-lipped about what happened, as family and friends commemorate her life.One year later, the pain doesn't go away for Burgundi McWright, after her daughter, Amariey Lei, was shot and killed on New Year's Day 2022."It hurts, it hurts every day, every second," Burgundi said. "I'm lost, without her."To help cope on this first anniversary, family and friends, celebrated the young life cut short, at the site of the...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Police Chief killed, suspect dead after shootout

PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) — One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Allegheny County, sources tell WTAJ CBS affiliate KDKA-TV. Police are at the scene near 6th Avenue and Morgan Street on Monday in the Allegheny County borough. Sources say the officer killed in the shootout with the suspect is Brackenridge […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
sopghreporter.com

Police ask for assistance to find missing woman

Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered woman. Ekaterina Linder, 28, is 5'3" with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen in South Side just before midnight on New Year's Eve wearing a multi-colored dress with a black jacket and black boots. She was possibly heading to the East End and is also known to frequent the North Side area. She is in need of medical attention.
wccsradio.com

WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues since December....
pittsburghmagazine.com

Dahn Memory Lane: You Don’t Mess With Fred Rogers

There are certain Pittsburghers you just don’t go after. I’d rather ford the Mon in a sinking Anything That Floats failure made of Styrofoam, duct tape and prayer than write a negative word about Sally Wiggin or Bill Mazeroski. Roberto Clemente? Sidney Crosby? August Wilson? Whoever first decided to throw a thousand calories of french fries on top of lettuce and call it “salad?”
PITTSBURGH, PA
