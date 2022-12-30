Farm in Holmen accepting old Christmas trees to feed herd of goats

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) – A Holmen family is turning Christmas trees into Christmas treats– for their goats.

The Shisler Family Farm is home to more than a dozen very hungry goats.

“They’ll eat it all the way down to the bark, and sometimes you’ll see where they ate the bark off of it,” says Alyssa Shinsler, the main caretaker of the herd.

According to Alyssa, pine trees have a lot of health benefits for goats, especially during winter months when their grazing areas are covered in snow.

“They’re loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, which is in the sap,” said Alyssa. “The sap is like a natural dewormer for them, so we don’t have to use as many supplements.”

If you’d like to give the goat herd a treat, make sure you clean your tree of all ornaments, hooks, and tinsel.

Keep in mind: the goats can’t eat a tree if it’s covered in any sort of sprays or chemicals.

You can contact the Shislers on their Facebook page . They say you can drop off your tree at the end of their driveway at any time.

The Shislers are also willing to pick up trees if you live in Holmen or Onalaska.

