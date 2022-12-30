Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. The snow...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised in Sioux Falls; Interstates closed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. All Sanford Health Sioux Falls metro clinics will be closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday due...
KELOLAND TV
Thunder brings higher snow amounts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this winter season, claps of thunder could be heard as snow fell in the city. When thundersnow happens, you can expect higher snowfall rates and more snow. KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said thundersnow is not uncommon and occurs much like...
KELOLAND TV
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls schools close; officials encourage working from home Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we continue to celebrate the new year, a major winter storm is making its way to southern and eastern KELOLAND. In Sioux Falls, a mix of freezing rain and sleet is possible throughout the day Monday. Heavier snow will arrive this evening and into Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Wendy Mamer
Think back to your college years when you were excitedly studying for your future career, maybe, like today’s Across the Table guest, you were thinking of all the people you would be able to help. Wendy Mamer had a passion for the mental health field when she first arrived...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow removal crews are prepared and on the streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than a foot of snow in the forecast for parts of KELOLAND, street departments from Yankton to Mitchell to Sioux Falls are preparing for heavy snowfall. The plows and sand trucks are ready to go at the Sioux Falls Street Department. Crews...
KELOLAND TV
Positivity in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We wanted to start 2023 off by putting a smile on your face, so we are taking a look back at some of last year’s positively KELOLAND stories. One storm event many people in KELOLAND won’t forget is a tornado that tore through Castlewood in May.
KELOLAND TV
Heavy snow continues today in eastern and southern KELOLAND
Conditions continue to deteriorate in southeastern KELOLAND this morning as heavy snow rates of 1-3″ per hour move across the region. This was our view from our 41st LIVE CAM around 7am. Travel is not advised in the Sioux Falls area due to the wind, blowing snow, and near zero visibility in rural areas.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Officers respond to 47 crashes, 35 stranded motorists
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow has kept police in Sioux Falls busy. Nearly 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas of the city since Monday and city and police officials have issued no-travel advisories throughout the city as the snow continues to fall. Sioux...
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm closes portions of Interstates 29 and 90 in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Due to accumulating heavy snow and sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting, Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
KELOLAND TV
At $40/hr, snow removal companies struggle to find help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This next round of winter weather is wearing on snow removal companies who’ve been swamped for weeks keeping up with continued snowfall across KELOLAND. For many companies, it’s hard work that’s being managed by a far smaller number of workers than they’d like....
KELOLAND TV
How this storm compares to past record-breaking storms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If a foot of snow falls in KELOLAND, you know it’s a big storm. But just how rare is it to get a foot of snow in Sioux Falls?. We are carefully watching the latest information on how freezing rain, sleet, and even lightning could affect the final snow outcome with this storm in Sioux Falls.
kwit.org
NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland
The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 1st
SIOUX FALLS SD (KELO) — Start New Year’s on the right foot with a hike through Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The park’s First Day Hike is a 1-mile walk from 2-3 p.m. Be sure to dress for the weather. The hike is free, but a park entrance license is required.
dakotanewsnow.com
First baby of the year born at Avera
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh and Emily Schutte welcomed baby James into the world just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The healthy baby weighs 8 lbs and measures 19″ tall. Mom and dad are very excited to have their first child. “My due date...
KELOLAND TV
SDUIH welcomes in New Year with 2023 Wacipi event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One Sioux Falls organization is doing its part to make sure everyone can celebrate the new year. Attendees at the South Dakota Urban Indian Health New Year’s Eve Wacipi said goodbye to 2022 and welcomed in 2023. “Nothing better than coming to a...
KELOLAND TV
Tenhaken: Crime, infastructure, housing key challenges for Sioux Falls in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we turn the page from 2022 to 2023, Sioux Falls saw more people moving to town; however, that’s been met with its challenges, according to Mayor Paul Tenhaken. Mayor Paul Tenhaken says Sioux Falls saw record growth in 2022. “$1.9ish billion in...
KELOLAND TV
Winter Storm Afternoon Update: Monday, January 2
The winter storm has already begun in southern KELOLAND, with a mixture of light snow and light rain. That trend will continue the rest of the day, with conditions worsening this evening, and turning much worse overnight and tomorrow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of southern and eastern KELOLAND. An Ice Storm Warning is posted for places SE of a line from Vermillion South Dakota to Worthington Minnesota. But it should be noted that there could be freezing rainfall even as far north as Sioux Falls, and that could create its own set of issues on the roadways through this evening.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 31st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Noon Year’s Eve is a daytime year-end celebration for kids at the Washington Pavilion. Children and their parents can count down to noon with mascot Radley Rex as hundreds of balloons fall to the fall in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. While you’re...
