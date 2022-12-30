ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Lions miss playoffs, but head into offseason with optimism

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Getting eliminated from playoff contention about an hour before their season finale didn’t alter the Detroit Lions’ approach. The Lions delivered a performance on Sunday night that enables them to go into the offseason believing their playoff drought will end very soon. Ending the postseason hopes of a longtime nemesis made it that much sweeter. Jamaal Williams rushed for two touchdowns against his former team as the Lions capped their late-season surge with a 20-16 victory at Green Bay, eliminating the Packers from playoff contention.
