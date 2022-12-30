ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Super Bowl Champions remember 2017 Penn State Rose Bowl

By Allie Berube
 4 days ago

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (WHTM) — Even 2,500 miles away from State College, there’s a Penn State connection with two former Nittany Lions playing on the LA Rams.

Nick Scott and Grant Haley won a Super Bowl together last February as members of the LA Rams, but first they were teammates at Penn State.

Disneyland welcomes Penn State to Rose Bowl 2023

Scott’s path to the NFL was unique. Coming into Penn State as a running back, Scott found himself behind NFL Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley. So Scott asked to transition to special teams and defense where he made enough of an impression to be selected in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

It all comes full circle for Scott this week, as his Nittany Lions are playing down the road in Pasadena in the 2023 Rose Bowl.

Penn State fans travel for Rose Bowl from Sweetest to Happiest Place on Earth

The Rams are preparing for the Chargers on Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped Scott and Haley from spending time with the Penn State team. The pair visited the team hotel early in the week, and plan to attend the Rose Bowl on Monday.

“You know I grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and grew up a big fan of Penn State,” Scott said. “That’s why I committed there. I really see Penn State as my second family, so whenever I can get back there or show love and support, I want to do that.”

Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2 at 5 p.m. EST in Pasadena, California.

