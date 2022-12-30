2 people hospitalized following crash in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in New Castle on Thursday night.

According to police, a car pulled into the path of a van at the intersection of Cascade Street and Stanton Avenue. The car drove into a utility pole as a result of the crash.

The driver of the car went into cardiac arrest. The driver of the van was conscious and alert. Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

