4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
A bride missed her own wedding, lost thousands, and spent New Year's alone after Southwest canceled her flight
Katie Demko couldn't get to her wedding in Belize after Southwest canceled her flight. It has canceled thousands of flights since December 26.
Passengers On This United Flight Got to Ring in the New Year – Twice
The passengers on this United flight actually got to see 2023 come in – twice – thanks to their flight itinerary! Celebrating the same year two times in one day!. Thanks to the international date line, there are always some interesting things for people crossing it. This last Saturday night, it meant that some passengers were able to actually celebrate the entrance of 2023 two times!
My Wild & Crazy 2023 Airline, Hotel & Credit Card Predictions
Good morning everyone, I hope you had a great New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day! One of my yearly traditions is to write my predictions for the coming year and you can check out how I did in 2022 here: Let’s Review my 2022 Airline, Hotel & Credit Card Predictions. I plan on doing a mid-year review in July to see if I am on track, but without further ado, here are my predictions for 2023…
BoardingArea
Should You Use Ultimate Rewards Points To “Pay Yourself Back?”
In June 2020, Chase introduced a new feature for Sapphire Preferred and Sapphire Reserve cardholders. They introduced the “Pay Yourself Back” tool, which allowed you to use your points to erase charges in specific categories. This was a great move at the time because cardholders couldn’t use the points to book travel and may have been considering ditching their premium travel cards.
Reaction: My Family Tries United Polaris (Business Class)
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Simply The Best: TPOL in 2022
Happy New Year from your former favorite travel blogger and, once again, world explorer. Here are the top posts from the year and one selected post per month:. Housing World Cup Qatar: Adventurous or Fyre Fest?
Eat Around Town January 2023: 6,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points for New Members and 1,000 Points Per Ten Qualifying Dines
You can earn Marriott Bonvoy points when dining at participating restaurants, bars, and clubs as a member of the Eat Around Town by Marriott Bonvoy dining membership program ever since October of 2019 — and two promotions are currently in effect for a limited time through which you can earn up to 6,000 Marriott Bonvoy points…
Our 2022 Hotel Stays (& Our Unsuccessful Attempt To Break Away From Marriott)
At the very beginning of 2020, I facetiously wrote an article titled “Someone Stop Me Before I Stay At A Marriott Hotel Again!” It was an attempt to explain why, despite my claim of being a free agent, Marriott had roped me into staying at their hotels more than any other brand.
Understanding The Most Misunderstood AMEX Platinum Card Benefit
When it comes to the American Express Platinum Card, I’d have to describe our relationship status as “it’s complicated.” While I can get a decent return on the $695 annual fee, it requires taking advantage of the plethora of statement credits. This is why some refer to the AMEX Platinum Card as one of the most expensive coupon books available.
Will 2023 Be a Happy New Year For You?
This is typically the bittersweet time of year in which members of frequent travel loyalty programs have mixed feelings: those who have achieved elite level status are thrilled or pleased that they have at least another year to enjoy that status; while others dread checking their membership accounts on January 1 to see that big “goose egg” which indicates that it is yet time again to start over in working to earn and achieve elite level status for yet another year…
