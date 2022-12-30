ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tigers prepare for 'improved' Georgia team

AUBURN, Alabama–Bruce Pearl said on Monday that he has pushed his Auburn basketball players since they returned from their Christmas break, even though his team has played just once since a road victory at Washington on December 21st. Auburn will be back in action on Wednesday in Athens vs. the Georgia Bulldogs.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn signees excited for Hugh Freeze era

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Auburn is embarking on a new era under Hugh Freeze and several incoming freshmen raved about the direction of the program as they checked in for the All-American Bowl on Monday. The Tigers sit at No. 20 nationally in the Composite team recruiting rankings following...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
MANHATTAN, KS
WRBL News 3

Columbus police investigate kidnapping on Miller Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping. Police say the incident happened in the 3800 block of Miller Road. There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as we keep you updated.
COLUMBUS, GA
georgiatrend.com

2023 Hall of Fame: Calvin Smyre – Lawmaker and Statesman

It is hard to imagine the Georgia House of Representatives without its dean: Calvin Smyre, the Columbus Democrat who served for 48 years and was the longest-tenured member of the legislature when he retired last year. An early mentor told him, “Politics is public service,” and, he says, “a bell...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy