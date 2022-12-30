Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Tigers prepare for 'improved' Georgia team
AUBURN, Alabama–Bruce Pearl said on Monday that he has pushed his Auburn basketball players since they returned from their Christmas break, even though his team has played just once since a road victory at Washington on December 21st. Auburn will be back in action on Wednesday in Athens vs. the Georgia Bulldogs.
Ole Miss makes the cut for 2024 top-30 prospect Tahaad Pettiford. It's now down to seven schools
For 2024 five-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford, it all down to seven college basketball programs. Fortunately for Ole Miss, they are still in the hunt. His list of seven also includes UCLA, Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, Conn and Seton Hall. The Rebels offered Pettiford back on June 16. The 5-foot-11, 160...
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
Auburn signees excited for Hugh Freeze era
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Auburn is embarking on a new era under Hugh Freeze and several incoming freshmen raved about the direction of the program as they checked in for the All-American Bowl on Monday. The Tigers sit at No. 20 nationally in the Composite team recruiting rankings following...
How to watch Suntarine Perkins and Ayden Williams today in the Under Armour All-American Game
Two future Ole Miss Rebels will take center stage today in the annual Under Armour All-American Game. The all-star contest will be played live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and is set for a 4 p.m. CT kickoff. Both Perkins...
Auburn football fans now realize why Deion Sanders wasn’t hired as HC
A video of Deion Sanders talking about his lack of interest in meeting with program boosters is enlightening Auburn football fans as to why he was a long-shot candidate to be hired as the Tigers’ head coach. In an interview with Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Shannon Sharpe...
Auburn transfer target QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal
Grayson McCall was the No. 1 quarterback in the portal market.
Elijah McAllister offers experience where Auburn lacks depth
What does Elijah McAllister's output mean to Auburn in 2023?
Five-star safety Caleb Downs goes in-depth on Alabama
Five-star safety Caleb Downs goes in-depth on what kept him solid with the Tide, the opportunity at Bama, and more.
Auburn, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Auburn. The Saint James School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00. The Saint James School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mild start to Tuesday as we are gearing up for an active afternoon and evening and possible overnight with strong to severe storms as a low pressure system moves through. The entire News 3 viewing area is under a SLIGHT risk (level 2 out of 5) while portions of Chambers, Lee, […]
Columbus police investigate kidnapping on Miller Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping. Police say the incident happened in the 3800 block of Miller Road. There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as we keep you updated.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
Columbus Police: Three injured in shooting on Winston Road
Columbus police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting on Winston Road in Columbus. The exact location is not yet known, but police say three people were injured in the shooting. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
georgiatrend.com
2023 Hall of Fame: Calvin Smyre – Lawmaker and Statesman
It is hard to imagine the Georgia House of Representatives without its dean: Calvin Smyre, the Columbus Democrat who served for 48 years and was the longest-tenured member of the legislature when he retired last year. An early mentor told him, “Politics is public service,” and, he says, “a bell...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0