Bowlers getting serious as semifinals start for Daily News Bowling Tournament

SOUTH BELOIT—The field of the 96th annual Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament was reduced from 154 for the semifinals and scores again started to climb at Viking Lanes.

Three games into the semis on Thursday night, the leaders heading into the night were still on top and continuing to build momentum heading to Friday’s finals.

Dylon Wilde started off his night with a 758 series (257, 255, 248) and led the Scratch Open with a 3,258 score with two games still to bowl. Press-time restrictions will cause us to update the scored online when the semifinals are completed.

Eighth-place to start the night, Johnny Ward made a jump into second with a 3,190 score, thanks to a 778 start (230, 279, 269).

Former champion Greg Hockmuth rolled a 698 (224, 237, 237) and is right behind at 3,195.

Fifth-place at the start, Cameron Tyler put up a 730 (230, 274, 226) and is at 3,160

Blaine Allred also was off to a good start with games of 212, 244 and 234 for a 690 series and is at 3,125. Ethan Jones rolled 682 and is at 3,106.

The biggest score of the night for three games went to Kevin Scholz in the Scratch division. He started off with a 300.

Senior division leader Ryan Reynolds rolled games of 225, 226 and 259 for a 710 and was still on top with a 3,177. But it looks like he’ll have plenty of competition. Craig Keith rolled a 279 game and a 745 to move up to 3,105. Lyle Schober rolled a 725 and was at 3,048 and Gary Drye had a 702 and is at 3,007. Craig Givens rolled 645 and is at 3,036.

The biggest gains went to Kevin Punzel who had games of 279, 257, 217 for a 753 series that moved him up the ladder to a 3,005.

The Handicap division had only two games in and Joshua Frei was hanging on with a 3,278 with Kevin Kline right behind at 3,270.

The final night of qualifying on Wednesday had one casualty. Former champion Jeremy Drye twisted his knee on an approach and tore his meniscus, knocking him out of the Scratch Open division.

The finals will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The event’s major sponsor is Culver’s of Belvidere.