ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Campbell father, son charged with shooting Youngstown man

A father and son from Campbell are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after police arrested the pair for allegedly shooting a Youngstown man last week. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Camacho and 36-year-old Alexander Mercado have been held in the county jail on felonious assault charges since Friday. The teen was arrested...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township. According to a news release from Michael Hovis, chairman of the Bazetta Township Board of Trustees, Cadwallader Sonk Road will be closed between Henn Hyde and Howland Wilson roads until further notice.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown’s new ambulance provider discusses transition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Services with Youngstown’s new ambulance provider began on New Year’s Eve. Monday, WKBN spoke to the company’s CEO about the transition in coverage. The head of EMT Ambulance admits that starting new services in a community often takes months to piece together,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., 70, of Broadway Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at his residence of a cardiac arrest. He was born September 21, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of George Ware, Sr. and Corrine Thelma...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police. Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy