Suspect accused of attacking woman at Austintown racino
A Campbell man is facing robbery and other charges following a reported assault at Hollywood Gaming on New Year's Eve.
WFMJ.com
Campbell father, son charged with shooting Youngstown man
A father and son from Campbell are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after police arrested the pair for allegedly shooting a Youngstown man last week. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Camacho and 36-year-old Alexander Mercado have been held in the county jail on felonious assault charges since Friday. The teen was arrested...
OVI arrest turns into guns drawn in Trumbull County
A man from Pennsylvania is facing several charges in Trumbull County after police say he crashed his truck, left the scene, and then resisted officers when they tried to arrest him.
EMT Ambulance starts serving in Youngstown
The new year marks day one of Emergency Medical Transport's contract in Youngstown.
Akron PD ask for help in pedestrian hit-skip crash
Akron police are asking the public for help to identify the driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in the area of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue southbound at North Main Street, then drove away.
Niles woman sentenced for crash that injured passenger
A judge sentenced a Niles woman for a Christmas Day crash that left a passenger with severe injuries in 2021.
WYTV.com
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township. According to a news release from Michael Hovis, chairman of the Bazetta Township Board of Trustees, Cadwallader Sonk Road will be closed between Henn Hyde and Howland Wilson roads until further notice.
Youngstown police file murder charge in gas station shooting
The charge was filed Tuesday in municipal court against Akeem Hargrove, 29, who was placed on probation a week before the shooting death of Devin Bell, 26.
WYTV.com
Youngstown’s new ambulance provider discusses transition
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Services with Youngstown’s new ambulance provider began on New Year’s Eve. Monday, WKBN spoke to the company’s CEO about the transition in coverage. The head of EMT Ambulance admits that starting new services in a community often takes months to piece together,...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
Woman dead, 5-year-old injured in Akron shooting
A woman has died and a 5-year-old girl is injured after a shooting in Akron Saturday.
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
27 First News
Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., 70, of Broadway Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at his residence of a cardiac arrest. He was born September 21, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of George Ware, Sr. and Corrine Thelma...
cleveland19.com
Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police. Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
One dead after apartment fire in Campbell
One person has died after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Campbell early Saturday morning.
AARON SWAN JR.: What we know about the suspect in Brackenridge police chief shooting death
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Police said Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. was the suspect in a fatal shooting that left a police chief dead and another injured in Brackenridge. According to police, Swan was from Duquesne, but was known to frequent the Penn Hills area. On the night of Sunday, Jan.1,...
Man sitting in parked car on street for two hours found to be sniffing from compressed air canisters: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Abusing harmful intoxicants: Fox Run Drive. At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 29, a resident reported that an occupied Kia car was parked on Fox Run Drive for two hours and when the resident went to check on the car’s driver, the car moved forward and parked again.
One man injured in crash on interstate
A truck crashed into the wall on I-680 N. between South Avenue and Market Street in Youngstown on Sunday.
explore venango
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
