ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

New gun insurance policy in San Jose to take effect Jan. 1

By Haaziq Madyun
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIC5Y_0jyIffLi00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — “This is not about invading anyone’s homes or private spaces or cars. There will be none of that,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, there will be a new gun insurance requirement in the city of San Jose. Liccardo says there will be no grace period for gun owners to get up to speed with the new law.

Pro boxing organization announces transgender category

“We want to make sure that every gun owner knows about this. We have about 55,000 households we believe in the city of San Jose where guns are owned,” Liccardo said.

Several states have enacted similar gun insurance laws. However, when the new year rolls in, San Jose will be the first city in U.S. to require gun owners to have private insurance for their firearms.

Regarding the problem the new ordinance aims to solve, Liccardo sites a 2021 study that found more than 200 residents in the city were admitted to emergency rooms every year as a result of shootings

“A little more than 80% of those shootings resulted from unintentional acts,” Liccardo said. “That is, accidents, reckless or negligent acts of gun ownership. That’s where insurance will have a real impact.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

The primary purposes of the new law will be to compensate the victims’ families, incentivize safer behavior, and reduce the risk of gun-related death and injuries. In order to be compliant with the new Gun Harm Reduction Ordinance, gun owners need to fill out a city of San Jose Gun Liability Insurance Attestation Form, available in different languages.

“The requirement is to keep the form with the gun. We think this is a very simple requirement,” Liccardo said.

San Jose city officials say violators of the gun insurance law will have to pay a $250.00 citation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 6

Steven
4d ago

Unfortunately insurance companies don’t sell this type of insurance. You aren’t responsible for what happens after someone steals your car, why is a firearm is different? We stopped holding criminals liable for their actions long ago.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Requirement for San Jose gun owners to have liability insurance going into effect

SAN JOSE – San Jose residents who own guns will have to carry firearm liability insurance at the start of the new year. The ordinance, which is the first of its kind in the U.S., will work much like auto insurance, requiring gun owners to provide proof of gun liability insurance upon request.Gun liability insurance covers losses or damages resulting from the unintentional, negligent or reckless use of firearms, including death, injury and property damage.That coverage would be used to compensate the victims of unintentional shootings for medical, funeral or other costs associated with the shooting.A press release from the...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How Boise impacts S.F's homeless policies

When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away. Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ responseto homelessness when, in 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness. In Martin v. Boise, the court ruled that Boise could not punish people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose secures $3M for homeless housing sites

San Jose is using its slice of a $1.7 trillion federal spending package to address ongoing homelessness. South Bay congressional leaders Ro Khanna, Anna Eshoo and Zoe Lofgren have secured more than $3 million to fund case management, food services and security at two different temporary housing sites in San Jose—the SureStay Hotel and Marbury Bridge Housing. Though housing advocates emphasize funding should go toward permanent housing to address the root of the problem, local leaders say it can make a notable difference for people staying at the two sites.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

‘Feather alert' issued for missing Native Americans

(KRON) – A disproportionately high number of Native Americans go missing or are murdered every year. The Urban Indian Health Institute's studies found more than 5,700 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women in recent years. Aiko Little from San Francisco says her family and friends can unfortunately easily list off loved ones who have […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Time’s up: San Jose reinforces limited parking rules

The grace period for timed parking in San Jose is over. The city is ticketing violators again starting tomorrow. San Jose stopped enforcing time-limited parking during the COVID-19 pandemic. It phased in partial enforcement in the summer for parking limits of less than two hours. Now the city will also enforce parking restrictions on spaces with limits... The post Time’s up: San Jose reinforces limited parking rules appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up

OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Man sleeping in car had ‘batman-style' knife, narcotics concealed: police

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man sleeping inside a parked car in south Hayward had a concealed “batman-style” knife along with suspected narcotics, according to the Hayward Police Department. Hayward police officers were checking on several “suspicious cars” that were parked on a public street in south Hayward. Officers saw one of the vehicles had […]
HAYWARD, CA
sfbayview.com

‘Scam Francisco’ coming soon

As a lost mind and lost soul locked in the county jail in San Francisco, I picked up a book entitled “Manchild in the Promised Land,” explaining the migration of African Americans from the South after slavery. So many left the South seeking a better life only to experience industrial racism up North and out West.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travellemming.com

31 Best Day Trips from San Francisco (in 2023)

If you’re on an extended trip in SF, then you definitely want to consider taking day trips from San Francisco. The Bay Area has something for everyone, including beautiful national parks, sleepy coastal towns, and alpine excursions. In this article, I picked out the best day trips from San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Parade of storms not enough to end drought, California snow surveyors say

SIERRA NEVADA MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KRON) — Will this winter’s atmospheric river-powered rain and snow storms finally bring an end to California’s drought? State water officials are far from optimistic, especially after witnessing last winter’s flop. The California Department of Water Resources conducted its first snow survey of 2023 on Tuesday by measuring water content in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Male Pedestrian Killed By Truck In San Jose On New Year’s Eve

An accident Saturday night left a male pedestrian dead, the San Jose police department said, according to KPIX. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but authorities are reportedly investigating the accident in which a GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, struck the pedestrian who was reportedly walking on Forest Avenue.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy