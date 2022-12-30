New gun insurance policy in San Jose to take effect Jan. 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — “This is not about invading anyone’s homes or private spaces or cars. There will be none of that,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, there will be a new gun insurance requirement in the city of San Jose. Liccardo says there will be no grace period for gun owners to get up to speed with the new law.

“We want to make sure that every gun owner knows about this. We have about 55,000 households we believe in the city of San Jose where guns are owned,” Liccardo said.

Several states have enacted similar gun insurance laws. However, when the new year rolls in, San Jose will be the first city in U.S. to require gun owners to have private insurance for their firearms.

Regarding the problem the new ordinance aims to solve, Liccardo sites a 2021 study that found more than 200 residents in the city were admitted to emergency rooms every year as a result of shootings

“A little more than 80% of those shootings resulted from unintentional acts,” Liccardo said. “That is, accidents, reckless or negligent acts of gun ownership. That’s where insurance will have a real impact.”

The primary purposes of the new law will be to compensate the victims’ families, incentivize safer behavior, and reduce the risk of gun-related death and injuries. In order to be compliant with the new Gun Harm Reduction Ordinance, gun owners need to fill out a city of San Jose Gun Liability Insurance Attestation Form, available in different languages.

“The requirement is to keep the form with the gun. We think this is a very simple requirement,” Liccardo said.

San Jose city officials say violators of the gun insurance law will have to pay a $250.00 citation.

