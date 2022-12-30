ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Canada tribunal won’t block proposed big telecom merger

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OTTAWA (AP) — The Competition Tribunal on Thursday rejected an effort by Canada’s competition watchdog to block the proposed merger of Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., two of the country’s biggest telecommunications companies.

Rogers’ proposed $19.1 billion purchase of Shaw still requires approval from a government ministry, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

In a summary of its decision, the tribunal said the merger would not result in materially higher prices and likely would not lessen competition substantially. The deal includes the sale of Shaw’s Freedom Mobile to Quebecor-owned Videotron Ltd.

The tribunal, which held four weeks of hearings to discuss concerns about the proposed deal earlier this year, said it would release a more detailed decision in the next two days.

The Competition Bureau, which is an independent agency, had argued that the merger would lessen competition in the telecom market, cause higher prices and lead to poor service. Rogers and Shaw said it would enhance competition and be better for consumers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Whisker Sells One Millionth Robot and Completes Its $10M USA Manufacturing Expansion

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Whisker, the international leader in connected pet care for the past 22 years, sold its millionth Robot (Litter-Robot and Feeder-Robot) in December, marking a major milestone for the company as it continues to develop new technologies to solve pain points for today’s pet parents. The landmark sale culminates several years of remarkable growth for the brand. This year alone, the brand launched the latest Litter-Robot iteration, Litter-Robot 4, completed a $10-million investment in U.S. warehouse expansions in Juneau, Wisconsin, and grew its team to over 400 US-based employees with 40+ engineers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005734/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy