HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Huntsville outdoor warning sirens are out of service Tuesday according to the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). According to the Huntsville-Madison County EMA, two sirens awaiting replacements are located at Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive next to Highlands Elementary, the roundabout on Indian Creek Road near Old Monrovia Road. The third siren is awaiting an electric meter install and is located on Dunlop Boulevard.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO