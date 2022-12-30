Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Madison Co. Grand jury deems April 2022 shooting at Triana home as ‘self-defense’
TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 investigation of a death at a Triana home ended with a conclusion of “self-defense,” according to authorities. Jaycen Tori Ervin, age 47, was found in April 2022 at a home on Ervin Lane in Triana suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ervin was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAFF
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
Body of missing Huntsville man found in pond
The body of a man missing since Saturday was pulled from a pond in Huntsville Monday, according to police. Sgt. Rosalind White said the body of Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, was pulled from the water near Colonial Grand Apartments about 2:20 p.m. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to Lady...
WAAY-TV
'She was a light:' Sister of Athens domestic violence shooting victim speaks out
A Limestone County family is grieving the loss of a vibrant young mom who police say is believed to be the victim of a deadly domestic violence shooting on New Year's Day. Athens Police say 26-year-old Alexis Garth died at Huntsville Hospital after being shot multiple times. Garth's entire family...
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter containing visuals of minors
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department have arrested and charged a man for possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts. On Dec. 1, an investigation into Russ Alan Miller, 57 led by Asst. Chief Jason...
WAFF
Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase.
Shoals man convicted of stabbing man 14 times up for parole
In November 2005, Allen Jerome Hankins died after being stabbed 14 times during a fight with a neighbor at the Colbert Square Apartments in Sheffield.
Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by 'dog apprehension" after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
18-year-old killed in Albertville crash
An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
Police searching for suspect after 2 people found injured with gunshot wounds
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting call early Monday morning.
WAFF
Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers including a United States Marine were killed in separate crashes that occurred in Marshall County over the last 24 hours. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office also says that an 18-year-old was killed in a separate crash in Albertville. Family has identified the...
One dead, one arrested after shooting in Athens
Athens Police say one woman is dead and one man has been arrested after a domestic violence related shooting early Sunday morning.
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence in Huntsville; driver taken into custody
One person was arrested in Huntsville on Sunday afternoon after failing to stop for police. Officers initiated a traffic stop at Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road for a traffic violation when the driver didn't stop. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road. This...
WAFF
Three Huntsville warning sirens out of service
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Huntsville outdoor warning sirens are out of service Tuesday according to the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). According to the Huntsville-Madison County EMA, two sirens awaiting replacements are located at Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive next to Highlands Elementary, the roundabout on Indian Creek Road near Old Monrovia Road. The third siren is awaiting an electric meter install and is located on Dunlop Boulevard.
WAFF
MCSO deputy bit by dog during chase
NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was bit by a dog while chasing someone who was running from law enforcement. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
Decatur man acquitted of murder arrested again
Zachary Williams is back in jail after being acquitted of capital murder earlier this month, according to police.
WAAY-TV
New Hope police officer recovering after being bit by a dog
A New Hope Police officer is recovering after being bit by a dog. The officer was in a brief vehicle pursuit turned foot pursuit with a suspect, according to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Patterson says the officer was attempting to arrest the suspect when a dog...
WAFF
New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase
Strong was an assistant women's basketball coach at Oakwood University in Huntsville. The search continues for the man missing from Florence. Huntsville Police: 1 arrested, 1 dead following shooting at Charles Drive home.
Basketball coach charged with murder in Huntsville slaying acted in self-defense: Attorney
The suspect charged with murder in the shooting death Thursday of a 29-year-old man in Huntsville during a domestic incident is a basketball coach who acted in self-defense, her attorney said. Kashonna Janae Strong, 32, who was charged Friday with murder in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Antonio Robinson in...
