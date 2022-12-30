ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
AL.com

Body of missing Huntsville man found in pond

The body of a man missing since Saturday was pulled from a pond in Huntsville Monday, according to police. Sgt. Rosalind White said the body of Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, was pulled from the water near Colonial Grand Apartments about 2:20 p.m. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to Lady...
WAAY-TV

18-year-old killed in Albertville crash

An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
WAFF

Three Huntsville warning sirens out of service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Huntsville outdoor warning sirens are out of service Tuesday according to the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). According to the Huntsville-Madison County EMA, two sirens awaiting replacements are located at Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive next to Highlands Elementary, the roundabout on Indian Creek Road near Old Monrovia Road. The third siren is awaiting an electric meter install and is located on Dunlop Boulevard.
WAFF

MCSO deputy bit by dog during chase

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was bit by a dog while chasing someone who was running from law enforcement. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
WAAY-TV

WAFF

