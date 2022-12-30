ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
KTAR.com

Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act

PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023

On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tourine

Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona

Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Businesses react to Arizona's minimum wage increase

According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New Arizona laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023

Police say there is a total of nine victims, including a pregnant woman. All of the victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Arizona Supports Executing Man on Death Row Who Asked to Die

In late November, Aaron Gunches, a man on Arizona's death row, filed a brief handwritten motion with the Arizona Supreme Court. He wanted his execution to be carried out — immediately. Gunches, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to the murder of Ted Price, said his prior attempts to get...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Idaho murder suspect to waive extradition hearing, lawyer says

The Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is set to appear before a Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to his attorney, he will waive his extradition hearing so that he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges. FOX's Austin Westfall has the latest.
IDAHO STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona sues thyroid prescription drug manufacturer for consumer fraud

PHOENIX — In one of his last actions before leaving office, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a civil complaint against a local thyroid drug tablet manufacturer last week for allegedly misleading customers. The civil complaint filed in Maricopa Superior Court accuses RLC Labs of deceiving consumers about the potency...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was spotted Tuesday for the first time since his arrest stepping out of a prisoner transport van outside the courthouse in advance of his highly anticipated extradition hearing. Kohberger, 28, wore a red jail-issue jumpsuit and had his hands shackled in front...
STROUDSBURG, PA
AZFamily

How to make a ‘Bloody Maria’ for National Bloody Mary Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Some people swear by the Bloody Mary to help with hangovers and quell the stomach. That’s probably why New Year’s Day just also happens to be National Bloody Mary Day! Tequila Corrido’s resident mixologist Stevie Raeann joins Good Morning Arizona this New Year’s Day to show us how to make a “Bloody Maria.”
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy