Read full article on original website
Related
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
KTAR.com
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act
PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
New Year’s “celebration” sends bullet into house
New Year’s Eve is one of those times people are driven to do dumb, irresponsible things, like ringing in the new year by cracking off some gunshots.
AZFamily
What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023
On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
AZFamily
Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs order extending employment protections to LGBTQ+ state employees.
In her first act as governor, Katie Hobbs signed an executive order extending employment protections to state employees in the LGBTQ+ community. The order also applies to state vendors and contractors.
Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona
Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area NYE celebrations underway after preps for the busy holiday weekend
PHOENIX - New Year's Eve is here, and of course, our time zone is one of the last to celebrate when the clock strikes midnight. That also means authorities will be looking for drunk drivers. With hours to spare, Phoenix area businesses finished up preps Saturday evening to welcome those...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona raises minimum wage by $1.05, but will it help? An economic expert weighs in
PHOENIX - A new year and a new minimum wage in Arizona. It's now $13.85 per hour, but can the wage growth keep up with inflation? The owner of Cocina Adamex in Phoenix is talking about how they’ve handled labor costs after the new ownership took over last summer.
AZFamily
Businesses react to Arizona's minimum wage increase
According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert...
AZFamily
New Arizona laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023
Police say there is a total of nine victims, including a pregnant woman. All of the victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are...
fox10phoenix.com
Latest on the shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border as Katie Hobbs becomes governor
PHOENIX - In his last act in office, former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey started removing the shipping containers he began placing months ago along the Arizona-Mexico border. The project was supposed to cost taxpayers about $120 million to install and 3,000 containers were to be placed in the border wall gaps – it's a project that is no more.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Supports Executing Man on Death Row Who Asked to Die
In late November, Aaron Gunches, a man on Arizona's death row, filed a brief handwritten motion with the Arizona Supreme Court. He wanted his execution to be carried out — immediately. Gunches, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to the murder of Ted Price, said his prior attempts to get...
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho murder suspect to waive extradition hearing, lawyer says
The Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is set to appear before a Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to his attorney, he will waive his extradition hearing so that he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges. FOX's Austin Westfall has the latest.
KTAR.com
Arizona sues thyroid prescription drug manufacturer for consumer fraud
PHOENIX — In one of his last actions before leaving office, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a civil complaint against a local thyroid drug tablet manufacturer last week for allegedly misleading customers. The civil complaint filed in Maricopa Superior Court accuses RLC Labs of deceiving consumers about the potency...
fox10phoenix.com
Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders appears in court Tuesday, Pennsylvania police to give live update
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students in November is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was captured at his parents’ home. See live video from inside the courthouse in...
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was spotted Tuesday for the first time since his arrest stepping out of a prisoner transport van outside the courthouse in advance of his highly anticipated extradition hearing. Kohberger, 28, wore a red jail-issue jumpsuit and had his hands shackled in front...
AZFamily
How to make a ‘Bloody Maria’ for National Bloody Mary Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Some people swear by the Bloody Mary to help with hangovers and quell the stomach. That’s probably why New Year’s Day just also happens to be National Bloody Mary Day! Tequila Corrido’s resident mixologist Stevie Raeann joins Good Morning Arizona this New Year’s Day to show us how to make a “Bloody Maria.”
Comments / 3