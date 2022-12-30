Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Good Guys Barbershop Mite team falls to tough Auburn squad
OSWEGO — The Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association had a tough game against Auburn on Saturday, falling 10-5. Auburn got off to a quick start, scoring three unanswered goals before Tucker Pryor got the Bucs’ first goal of the game.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Moving forward: Oswego State men's hockey falls to Adrian with 3 unanswered goals
OSWEGO — Lesson learned. Head coach Ed Gosek said after the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s 3-2 loss to Adrian College on Saturday that it’s not always about the outcome.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 56-54 loss to No. 6 North Carolina State on Sunday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_NC_State_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 7-foot-2 big says ‘Cuse relationship ‘going really well’
In mid-October, a media report from a national recruiting analyst said that Syracuse basketball was in the top three for talented yet underrated 2023 big man William Patterson from New York City. Fast-forward to the present, and the 7-foot-2, 220-pound power forward/center says in an interview that he’s eyeing a...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim continues search for small forward answers in Orange’s win over Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – Through the first 14 games of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has been working through a problematic search for an answer at the small forward position. He has focused mainly on three players with vastly different games and one key similarity.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
2 cars, 2 divisions
OSWEGO — Since the switch to GM Performance 602 crate engines in 2019, Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers division has been growing as fast as ever. Eleven rookie drivers entered points events at the speedway in 2022, including 17-year-old quarter midget graduate Tony DeStevens.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harry C. Fowler Jr.
Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town, died Sunday Dec. 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University, and worked in the field in California for 10 years, before returning home to operate the family’s farmer, Fowler’s Orchard, in Sterling, NY. He continued with his love of the apple growing more recently working at the Fruit Valley Orchard in Oswego Town. He always enjoyed walking through the orchards watching the harvest bloom and grow into delicious fruit. Harry is survived by his sister Cynthia Fowler Santangelo of Red Creek; his nieces Tracy Santangelo of Albany and Sabrina (Ryan) Cooley of Georgia; and his nephew Louis Santangelo of Syracuse. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at noon with Pastor Wade Smith at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego. Calling hours will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the services at the funeral home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Michael M. ‘Animal’ Rollis
Michael M. “Animal” Rollis, 79, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. Michael was born in Syracuse, NY, to the late Methodi Stephen and Maria (Garcia DE ‘Angelo) Rollis. He grew up in East Syracuse and graduated in 1961 from East Syracuse Minoa High School. He has been a resident of Hannibal, NY, for most of his life. Michael was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy on the USS Gainard (DD 706) during the Vietnam War from 1962-1966. Mr. Rollis enjoyed hard work and he retired from Chrysler Corp/New Process Gear, East Syracuse, after 36 years of service. He then worked as a Security Guard for the State Office Building, Bank of NY and Turning Stone Casino. Mr. Rollis was a faithful member of the Hannibal American Legion Post 1552 for 32 years. He enjoyed fishing, attending the NYS Fair, and look forward to his daily meals and visiting with his wife. Mr. Rollis also loved his furry animals, watching football and his favorite player Tom Brady. He liked celebrating Veterans Day with a special meal. Mr. Rollis never refused to work from any of his employers and he additionally loved to cut wood. Michael was always focused on what he felt he needed to do to provide for his family and not afraid to work hard to accomplish this task. He is survived by his wife of 60 years: June (Miller) Rollis of Hannibal; their sons: Michael M. Rollis of Verona Beach, NY, and Gary S. Rollis of Hannibal, NY; their grandchildren: Jack Rollis of NYC, NY, Gary Rollis of Hannibal, NY, and Amanda Marie (Joey Stonecipher) Rollis of Chittenango, NY; and their great-grandchildren: Zella Stonecipher and Remi Stonecipher; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately in Hannibal Cemetery, Hannibal, NY. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mary L. Gummer
Mary L. Gummer, 85, a resident of Oswego, passed away Dec. 30, 2022 in Syracuse. Mary was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late George and Esther (Bailey) Rice. She was a life resident of the area.
cnycentral.com
14-year-old recovering after getting shot in the hand early Tuesday in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded early Tuesday morning to the 500 block of Delaware Street in the Skunk City neighborhood for a shooting with injuries call. At the scene, officers located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the hand, police said. The victim was brought to...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Daniel ‘Dan’ I. Vincent
Daniel “Dan” I. Vincent, age 65, of Hannibal, NY, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Casey Vincent who passed on May 27, 2020. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 30 years,...
Restaurants near Syracuse that closed and opened in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Located on 124 East Jefferson Street, Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and […]
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Fayetteville, N.Y. – A Fayetteville resident whose home is adjacent to the spot for a newly approved grocery store is suing to block the development, according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court. Marguerite Ross, whose home on Cammot Lane is adjacent to the 30-acre site, formerly an...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977. Then-reporter Anne Richter did a story on the storm’s 20th anniversary in 1997. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
syracuse.com
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
Cicero, NY – The Cicero Town Board has voted against a zone change in a bustling part of the municipality, essentially blocking a project that included 278 apartments and townhomes. The Apex at Metro North was proposed for 32 acres behind EchoPark Automotive, near Wegmans and Walmart on Brewerton...
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
wwnytv.com
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
iheart.com
Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart
Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barbara Alice Cox (Barr)
Barbara Alice Cox (Barr) of Oswego, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 30. She was the first born to Alice Marie (Miller) Barr and Hugh Joseph (Joe) Barr of Point Pleasant, WV. She was 83 years old. Barb, known in her...
