Oswego, NY

Good Guys Barbershop Mite team falls to tough Auburn squad

OSWEGO — The Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association had a tough game against Auburn on Saturday, falling 10-5. Auburn got off to a quick start, scoring three unanswered goals before Tucker Pryor got the Bucs’ first goal of the game.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. N.C. State

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 56-54 loss to No. 6 North Carolina State on Sunday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_NC_State_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
SYRACUSE, NY
2 cars, 2 divisions

OSWEGO — Since the switch to GM Performance 602 crate engines in 2019, Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers division has been growing as fast as ever. Eleven rookie drivers entered points events at the speedway in 2022, including 17-year-old quarter midget graduate Tony DeStevens.
OSWEGO, NY
Harry C. Fowler Jr.

Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town, died Sunday Dec. 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University, and worked in the field in California for 10 years, before returning home to operate the family’s farmer, Fowler’s Orchard, in Sterling, NY. He continued with his love of the apple growing more recently working at the Fruit Valley Orchard in Oswego Town. He always enjoyed walking through the orchards watching the harvest bloom and grow into delicious fruit. Harry is survived by his sister Cynthia Fowler Santangelo of Red Creek; his nieces Tracy Santangelo of Albany and Sabrina (Ryan) Cooley of Georgia; and his nephew Louis Santangelo of Syracuse. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at noon with Pastor Wade Smith at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego. Calling hours will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the services at the funeral home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
Michael M. ‘Animal’ Rollis

Michael M. “Animal” Rollis, 79, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. Michael was born in Syracuse, NY, to the late Methodi Stephen and Maria (Garcia DE ‘Angelo) Rollis. He grew up in East Syracuse and graduated in 1961 from East Syracuse Minoa High School. He has been a resident of Hannibal, NY, for most of his life. Michael was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy on the USS Gainard (DD 706) during the Vietnam War from 1962-1966. Mr. Rollis enjoyed hard work and he retired from Chrysler Corp/New Process Gear, East Syracuse, after 36 years of service. He then worked as a Security Guard for the State Office Building, Bank of NY and Turning Stone Casino. Mr. Rollis was a faithful member of the Hannibal American Legion Post 1552 for 32 years. He enjoyed fishing, attending the NYS Fair, and look forward to his daily meals and visiting with his wife. Mr. Rollis also loved his furry animals, watching football and his favorite player Tom Brady. He liked celebrating Veterans Day with a special meal. Mr. Rollis never refused to work from any of his employers and he additionally loved to cut wood. Michael was always focused on what he felt he needed to do to provide for his family and not afraid to work hard to accomplish this task. He is survived by his wife of 60 years: June (Miller) Rollis of Hannibal; their sons: Michael M. Rollis of Verona Beach, NY, and Gary S. Rollis of Hannibal, NY; their grandchildren: Jack Rollis of NYC, NY, Gary Rollis of Hannibal, NY, and Amanda Marie (Joey Stonecipher) Rollis of Chittenango, NY; and their great-grandchildren: Zella Stonecipher and Remi Stonecipher; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately in Hannibal Cemetery, Hannibal, NY. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
HANNIBAL, NY
Mary L. Gummer

Mary L. Gummer, 85, a resident of Oswego, passed away Dec. 30, 2022 in Syracuse. Mary was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late George and Esther (Bailey) Rice. She was a life resident of the area.
OSWEGO, NY
Daniel ‘Dan’ I. Vincent

Daniel “Dan” I. Vincent, age 65, of Hannibal, NY, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Casey Vincent who passed on May 27, 2020. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 30 years,...
HANNIBAL, NY
Restaurants near Syracuse that closed and opened in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Located on 124 East Jefferson Street, Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977. Then-reporter Anne Richter did a story on the storm’s 20th anniversary in 1997. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
WATERTOWN, NY
Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart

Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Barbara Alice Cox (Barr)

Barbara Alice Cox (Barr) of Oswego, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 30. She was the first born to Alice Marie (Miller) Barr and Hugh Joseph (Joe) Barr of Point Pleasant, WV. She was 83 years old. Barb, known in her...
OSWEGO, NY

