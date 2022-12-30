Read full article on original website
Oswego County DSS Foster Care Unit Receives Donation from Hades Hounds
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) Foster Care Unit recently received a donation from Hades Hounds, LEMC (Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club), Lake City Chapter. A dozen winter coats and snowsuits were donated to help foster children stay warm during these cold winter months. “We...
waer.org
New center in Syracuse takes unique approach to caring for patients with Alzheimer’s disease
A new specialty center for Alzheimer's patients is opening in Syracuse this year. More than 400,000 New Yorkers live with Alzheimer's, and that's expected to jump by 15% in the next three years. The Loretto Health facility will provide care for Alzheimer's patients and treatment. But it doesn't look like...
wwnytv.com
Welcome Julian! Watertown’s first baby of 2023 is born
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center welcomed it’s first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours Sunday. Hayley Ruttan-Wood brought a baby boy named Julian into the world at 1:38 AM, weighing 5 lbs 14 ounces. To signify the milestone, the hospital framed a certificate for...
cnycentral.com
14 fentanyl-related overdoses in 36 hours days before Christmas in Onondaga County
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — On December 22nd, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon dedicated a portion of a planned briefing on winter weather to tell the community about 14 overdoses in 36 hours. "This isn't new, but this has been scattered throughout the community these aren't 14 overdoses just in one area," explained McMahon.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
County Legislature shuffles leadership
OSWEGO — When the Oswego County Legislature meets later this week for its annual organizational meeting, it will welcome a new majority leader and vice chair. Paul House, R-Hastings, will replace Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, as majority leader. Marc Greco, R-Fulton, will succeed Linda Lockwood, R-Volney, as vice chair of the legislature.
WKTV
Utica standoff on Linwood Place ends peacefully
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A standoff in Utica ended peacefully Monday after authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Linwood Place. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. to find a man barricaded inside a home with a knife. It took officers and SWAT team members five...
wwnytv.com
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is preparing to shorten its hours in the new year and efforts are in the works to provide warm meals and other services. But, those staying there aren’t happy. The shelter opened on the heels of a November storm....
CNY Inspirations: Believe
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Believe in yourself. Let us begin this year with a renewed sense of self. When I was a little girl, I remember hearing my mother say “head up, back straight, face forward the day.” It was her way of ensuring that I felt capable, confident, and courageous before going off to school. Her words resonated within me whenever I felt diminished or shy. I remember responding in those moments of doubt by lifting up my head, squaring my shoulders and looking people straight in the eye. In these moments, I realized the essence of my strength. My strength laid in what I believed to be true about myself. Since then, I have embraced that I am stronger than I thought, and I am more capable than I once perceived.
WKTV
Transfer of jurisdiction over the southbound service road in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and Senator Joseph Griffo announced that a new law was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, authorizing the transfer of jurisdiction over the southbound service road in the town of Deerfield from Oneida County to New York State, freeing the town from the responsibility of maintaining the road.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Michael M. ‘Animal’ Rollis
Michael M. “Animal” Rollis, 79, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. Michael was born in Syracuse, NY, to the late Methodi Stephen and Maria (Garcia DE ‘Angelo) Rollis. He grew up in East Syracuse and graduated in 1961 from East Syracuse Minoa High School. He has been a resident of Hannibal, NY, for most of his life. Michael was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy on the USS Gainard (DD 706) during the Vietnam War from 1962-1966. Mr. Rollis enjoyed hard work and he retired from Chrysler Corp/New Process Gear, East Syracuse, after 36 years of service. He then worked as a Security Guard for the State Office Building, Bank of NY and Turning Stone Casino. Mr. Rollis was a faithful member of the Hannibal American Legion Post 1552 for 32 years. He enjoyed fishing, attending the NYS Fair, and look forward to his daily meals and visiting with his wife. Mr. Rollis also loved his furry animals, watching football and his favorite player Tom Brady. He liked celebrating Veterans Day with a special meal. Mr. Rollis never refused to work from any of his employers and he additionally loved to cut wood. Michael was always focused on what he felt he needed to do to provide for his family and not afraid to work hard to accomplish this task. He is survived by his wife of 60 years: June (Miller) Rollis of Hannibal; their sons: Michael M. Rollis of Verona Beach, NY, and Gary S. Rollis of Hannibal, NY; their grandchildren: Jack Rollis of NYC, NY, Gary Rollis of Hannibal, NY, and Amanda Marie (Joey Stonecipher) Rollis of Chittenango, NY; and their great-grandchildren: Zella Stonecipher and Remi Stonecipher; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately in Hannibal Cemetery, Hannibal, NY. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
iheart.com
Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart
Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
Meet Syracuse’s first baby of 2023
Twila Brantley felt her baby drop just after the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Her partner, Cassaundra Richardson, and the small army of children they are raising together pushed her out the door and up to Upstate Community Hospital. They pulled into the hospital lot and Brantley turned...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barbara Alice Cox (Barr)
Barbara Alice Cox (Barr) of Oswego, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 30. She was the first born to Alice Marie (Miller) Barr and Hugh Joseph (Joe) Barr of Point Pleasant, WV. She was 83 years old. Barb, known in her...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of choking, restraining woman
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A Dexter man is accused of choking and restraining a woman during a domestic incident early on New Year’s Day. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Walter Parker allegedly pinned the victim to the garage stairs at a home on Grant Street in Dexter by applying pressure to her neck.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harry C. Fowler Jr.
Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town, died Sunday Dec. 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University, and worked in the field in California for 10 years, before returning home to operate the family’s farmer, Fowler’s Orchard, in Sterling, NY. He continued with his love of the apple growing more recently working at the Fruit Valley Orchard in Oswego Town. He always enjoyed walking through the orchards watching the harvest bloom and grow into delicious fruit. Harry is survived by his sister Cynthia Fowler Santangelo of Red Creek; his nieces Tracy Santangelo of Albany and Sabrina (Ryan) Cooley of Georgia; and his nephew Louis Santangelo of Syracuse. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at noon with Pastor Wade Smith at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego. Calling hours will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the services at the funeral home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.
WKTV
Utica Police on scene of a standoff on Linwood Place Monday afternoon
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were on the scene of a standoff located on Linwood Place Monday afternoon. Officials with the Utica Police Department told NEWSChannel 2 the individual had been inside his home with a knife. Police say the individual was barricaded inside the home. The situation followed a domestic incident that happened earlier in the day, Monday. According to officials, the situation first began around 12:45 p.m.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, Upstate University Hospital temporarily extend contract affecting 20K patients
UnitedHealthcare is extending its contract with Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital by two months as the sides look to avoid a coverage disruption for about 20,000 patients, syracuse.com reported Dec. 29. The contract was set to expire Dec. 31, but is now extended until Feb. 28, according to the report.
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
