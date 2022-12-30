Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Good Guys Barbershop Mite team falls to tough Auburn squad
OSWEGO — The Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association had a tough game against Auburn on Saturday, falling 10-5. Auburn got off to a quick start, scoring three unanswered goals before Tucker Pryor got the Bucs’ first goal of the game.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 7-foot-2 big says ‘Cuse relationship ‘going really well’
In mid-October, a media report from a national recruiting analyst said that Syracuse basketball was in the top three for talented yet underrated 2023 big man William Patterson from New York City. Fast-forward to the present, and the 7-foot-2, 220-pound power forward/center says in an interview that he’s eyeing a...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mary L. Gummer
Mary L. Gummer, 85, a resident of Oswego, passed away Dec. 30, 2022 in Syracuse. Mary was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late George and Esther (Bailey) Rice. She was a life resident of the area.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harry C. Fowler Jr.
Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town, died Sunday Dec. 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University, and worked in the field in California for 10 years, before returning home to operate the family’s farmer, Fowler’s Orchard, in Sterling, NY. He continued with his love of the apple growing more recently working at the Fruit Valley Orchard in Oswego Town. He always enjoyed walking through the orchards watching the harvest bloom and grow into delicious fruit. Harry is survived by his sister Cynthia Fowler Santangelo of Red Creek; his nieces Tracy Santangelo of Albany and Sabrina (Ryan) Cooley of Georgia; and his nephew Louis Santangelo of Syracuse. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at noon with Pastor Wade Smith at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego. Calling hours will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the services at the funeral home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
2 cars, 2 divisions
OSWEGO — Since the switch to GM Performance 602 crate engines in 2019, Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers division has been growing as fast as ever. Eleven rookie drivers entered points events at the speedway in 2022, including 17-year-old quarter midget graduate Tony DeStevens.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barbara Alice Cox (Barr)
Barbara Alice Cox (Barr) of Oswego, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 30. She was the first born to Alice Marie (Miller) Barr and Hugh Joseph (Joe) Barr of Point Pleasant, WV. She was 83 years old. Barb, known in her...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Daniel ‘Dan’ I. Vincent
Daniel “Dan” I. Vincent, age 65, of Hannibal, NY, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Casey Vincent who passed on May 27, 2020. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 30 years,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Shirley A. (Sawyer) Bogart
Shirley A. (Sawyer) Bogart, 86, of Mexico, NY, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke’s nursing homer after a short illness. She was born in Oswego, Daughter of the late Lucian and Julia Pittsley Sawyer. She attended Oswego Schools. She was a life resident of Mexico where she met the love of her life Morris R. Bogart in 1954. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. Throughout her life she had various careers including working at Mimi’s and Becks Hotel as a cook. She worked as a home healthcare aid. In her later years she provided Daycare for her grandchildren and other neighborhood children. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading and spending time with her family.
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977. Then-reporter Anne Richter did a story on the storm’s 20th anniversary in 1997. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
cnycentral.com
CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Fayetteville, N.Y. – A Fayetteville resident whose home is adjacent to the spot for a newly approved grocery store is suing to block the development, according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court. Marguerite Ross, whose home on Cammot Lane is adjacent to the 30-acre site, formerly an...
localsyr.com
Man possibly armed with gun leads to standoff in Syracuse neighborhood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have issued a shelter in place for neighbors who live near the 400 block of Shuart Avenue off of Teall Avenue for a possible standoff. NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene where more than a dozen Syracuse Police officers are responding....
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Located on 124 East Jefferson Street, Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and […]
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
iheart.com
Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart
Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
nyspnews.com
State Police Search for Missing Vulnerable Adult in Onondaga County
On January 2, 2023, Atif Hasan was located by Syracuse Police in good health. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance. State Police in Elbridge are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, 70-year-old Atif Hasan who was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7 pm at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus.
Missing 70-year-old man with brain injury from Camillus found
Camillus, N.Y. — State troopers Monday said a missing 70-year-old man considered vulnerable has been located in good health. Atif Hasan was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus, according to a news release from state police on Sunday.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin
LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
Comments / 0