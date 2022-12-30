ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

John Lennon Worried 1 Beatles Song From ‘Abbey Road’ Made the Album Too Similar to ‘Sgt. Pepper’

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

TL;DR:

  • John Lennon felt one song from The Beatles’ Abbey Road could make it too similar to Sgt. Pepper .
  • A sound engineer for Abbey Road had a really strong reaction to Ringo Starr’s work on the track.
  • The other members of the band each performed guitar solos on the tune.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZiNe_0jyIecoA00
Beatles albums | MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Contributor

John Lennon felt one of The Beatles’ songs from Abbey Road might make it too similar to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band . Ringo Starr hesitated to perform a drum solo on the song. Subsequently, someone who worked on the album saw the humor in this reluctance.

1 Beatles song is composed of a bunch of shorter songs

Geoff Emerick served as a sound engineer on the album Abbey Road . During a 2022 interview with MusicRadar , he discussed each of the songs from the album, ending with “The Long One,” which is a medley of the last few tracks on Abbey Road . Emerick said John was hesitant to combine so many songs, partly because he didn’t want to make another concept album akin to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band .

Then, Emerick talked about one of the most famous parts of “The Long One”: “The End.” “And then, of course, we get to the famous parts of ‘ The End ,’ the drum solo and the three-way guitar solos,” he said. “The thing that always amused me was how much persuasion it took to get Ringo to play that solo.

“Usually, you have to try to talk drummers out of doing solos!” he added. “He didn’t want to do it, but everybody said, ‘No, no, it’ll be fantastic!’ So he gave in — and turned in a bloody marvelous performance!”

Geoff Emerick said the song’s drum solo is ‘not just a drummer going off’

Emerick discussed the evolution of the drum solo. “It took a while to get right, and I think Paul helped with some ideas, but it’s fantastic,” Emerick said, laughing. “I always want to hear more — that’s how good it is. It’s so musical, it’s not just a drummer going off.”

He also discussed the guitar solos from “The End.” “The idea for guitar solos was very spontaneous and everybody said, ‘Yes! Definitely’ — well, except for George, who was a little apprehensive at first,” he said. “But he saw how excited John and Paul were so he went along with it.”

How the song and ‘Abbey Road’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“The End” was never a single so it never charted on the Billboard Hot 100 . The tune appeared on the album Abbey Road , which topped the Billboard 200 for 11 weeks. The album spent a total of 484 weeks on the chart.

According to The Official Charts Company , “The End” did not chart in the United Kingdom either . Meanwhile, Abbey Road reached No. 1 in the U.K. for 17 weeks and stayed on the chart for 97 weeks.

“The End” has an amazing drum solo even if it’s a drum solo Ringo hesitated to create.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
musictimes.com

Christine McVie ‘Real’ Cause of Death: Sudden Demise Due To This? The Truth!

What is the real cause of the death of Christine McVie?. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter died on November 30 after a "short illness," according to her relatives. "It is with a heavy heart that we notify you of Christine's passing," they said to fans. "She died quietly in hospital this morning,...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

254K+
Followers
124K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy