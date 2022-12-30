ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’ One-on-One Host Sukanya Krishnan Claps Back at Fans Who Think Kody Brown Is Controlling the Narrative

By Julia Odom
 4 days ago

After watching Part 1 of the Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One reunion, fans are convinced that Kody Brown is running the tell-all with his narrative after refusing to answer questions. Sukanya Krishnan, the reunion host, claps back at the fans and says that Kody isn’t controlling the reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnOdg_0jyIea2i00
Kody Brown, Sukanya Krishnan, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ fans are upset that Kody Brown is controlling the narrative on the reunion

In the sneak peek for the January 1 episode of Sister Wives, Kody refuses to answer Sukanya’s questions in the previews for Part 2 of the One-on-One reunion. Kody discusses how trust and loyalty played a significant part in his divorce from Christine Brown and his separation from Janelle Brown.

He says Christine “talked sh*t” about her other sister wives for years. “You get to a point where you start realizing who you can trust and what you can say and what you can’t say,” Kody tells her.

Sneak Peek: Kody Continues to Control the Interview… from SisterWives

“So, who do you trust then?” Sukanya asks Kody. “Well, I think that’s obvious,” he replies. “Then say it,” Sukanya pushes. Kody refuses to answer her. “Now that’ll start pissing me off,” he says, taking a sip from his coffee. “We can discuss that another time,” he concludes.

Sukanya Krishnan doesn’t think Kody is controlling the reunion interviews

Many Sister Wives fans were outraged by how Kody could completely refuse to answer questions he didn’t feel like answering, considering the point of the tell-all is to tell all. After part 1 of the One-on-One reunion episode aired, Sister Wives fans were frustrated by the lack of answers.

Sukanya received a lot of hate from fans. But Sukanya explained that what is seen on the reunion is many hours of interviews cut down to a few sentences. She wrote, “Just a reminder this is several hours of conversation cut down.”

One Sister Wives fan tweeted Sukanya about letting Kody take control of the One-on-One reunion. They wrote, “How about asking some really hard questions on the tell-all and have them in the same room? Looks like Kody is calling the shots by not letting the wives confront what he did.”

Sukanya replied: “I don’t think he is controlling anything. They all play a role in the disillusionment of this marriage. Watch and let’s talk.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans defend Sukanya Krishnan

While Sukanya has taken a lot of heat for not asking the “right questions,” some Sister Wives fans aren’t blaming her as the host but rather the production.

One fan tweeted, “Stop blaming Sukanya Krishnan for the lack of questions/push back on the Sister Wives Tell All. Do u really think SHE writes and approves the questions? If u wanna be mad, be mad at production, TLC and discovery+ [sic].

Sukanaya replied, “Hey. Thanks Meg. Listen all I can say is that it’s a fine line of being a listening [sic] while being respectful of the many children in the Brown family.”

There are still Parts 2 and 3 of the Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One reunion yet to watch. Perhaps fans will get the answers they desire after all.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Comments / 31

patricia pote
4d ago

Wht clap back when the fans are telling the truth.You've allowed Kody to get ahead of the narrative which was why the wives were blindsided by Kody when he knew he had fallin in love with Robyn and her kids and screw the rest of his family.

Reply
36
Michele
4d ago

It’s time for her to go. I think she wants to be a sister wife and has the hots for Kody. Her obvious biased “journalism” is insulting.

Reply
20
petes sake
4d ago

At least she claps back at something, not Kody and his lies nor Robin and all her bs, but claps at fans, that’s something.

Reply
13
