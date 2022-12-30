ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
951thebull.com

Weather Advisories, Watches, Warnings for Freezing Ice, Mixed Precipitation Vary Across Region

HERE ARE THE LATEST WINTEWEATHER WATCHES, ADVISORIES, WARNINGS FOR NORTH, NORTHEAST IOWA FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICES. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 200 PM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 .A winter storm will impact the area with freezing rain and snow tonight through Tuesday. The precipitation develops this evening, becoming more widespread overnight, gradually lifting north through the day Tuesday. Warming temperatures from the south should help mitigate impacts later in the day. Highest impacts and amounts of ice or snow are expected from late tonight through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute will be impacted. IAZ008-018-MNZ086-094-030400- /O.CAN.KARX.IS.W.0001.230103T0000Z-230104T0000Z/ /O.EXA.KARX.WW.Y.0001.230103T0300Z-230104T0000Z/ Mitchell-Floyd-Dodge-Mower-Including the cities of Osage, Charles City, Dodge Center, and Austin 200 PM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Floyd Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge and Mower Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains the potential for this storm to shift north or south. Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements concerning this potentially hazardous travel situation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
IOWA STATE
mystar106.com

⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄

…Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Ice likely in northwestern Iowa; power outages possible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although no power outages were reported in a large chunk of northwestern Iowa as of 1 p.m. today (Jan. 3), weather conditions could still cause possible power outages. “Our line crews have seen some light icing in our system. Of course, as I stated...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Freezing Rain and Accumulating Ice Possible Through Central Iowa Monday Into Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI 8 Monday AM Forecast. The next 48 hours could be rather difficult for some of us weatherwise. A system will be moving in from the southwest that will bring chances for rain snow and ice accumulation along with it. Because of this an ice storm warning has been issued and will go into effect later tonight and continue into Tuesday for northwestern portions in northern portions of the state. Ice amounts could reach over 2/10 of an inch and with the wind that we could see especially early Wednesday that could lead to some tree limbs downed and some power outages. The metro will likely mainly see rain with some light snow on the backside of the system. We may even see some thunderstorms. I'm not expecting ice accumulation in the metro. temperatures may be quick to warm above freezing to the north and that may be a limiting factor as to how much ice accrued and how long the ice lingers. On the backside of the system it looks colder with accumulations of snow possible in far Northwestern portions of the state and far northern portions of the state along the Minnesota border. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s with temperatures backing down in the low 30s by Thursday. The rest of the forecast is looking quieter with highs in the middle 30s on Friday through Sunday.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Icing a problem in northwest Iowa tonight

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been a mainly overcast day with dry conditions across the area… but that will change tonight. Rain will increase in coverage tonight for Central and Southern Iowa, and freezing rain will plague Northwest Iowa tonight. Highest ice accumulations will likely accumulate near Emmetsburg to Pocahontas. As temperatures warm, everyone will likely switch over to rain at some point and tomorrow will feature scattered showers, maybe a rain/snow mix. As temperatures drop Tuesday night, we all switch over to snow. Highest totals will set up in NW Iowa again, but we could pick up a dusting to an inch or so here in the Metro. It starts to get Breezy on Tuesday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph across the state through Wednesday. Quiet, but colder weather returns by Thursday. Ice Storm Warning begins at 6p tonight, and goes until tomorrow evening. The commute in NW Iowa will likely go downhill later tonight and will be icy tomorrow morning.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Winter Storm Watch for Northwest and Parts of Northern Iowa

(Omaha) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest and parts of northern Iowa from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters say a mixture of snow and freezing rain is possible, with snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa fails to meet road safety goal

DES MOINES, Iowa — The end of 2022 was met with disappointment for the Iowa State Patrol. Once again, more than 300 people died on Iowa roads over the course of the year. State leaders had hoped to keep fatalities under 300 last year, but 338 people died. That is down slightly from 2021.
IOWA STATE
mystar106.com

⚠❄🧊 Winter Storm Watch from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon ⚠❄🧊

…Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Travel impacts are likely across the region during this time frame.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade

Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike. Updated: 3 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law

More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays. Updated: 8 hours ago. From decorations to wrapping paper, trash piles up after the holidays. First Alert Forecast: Monday, January 2nd, 2022.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Special January Deer Hunt Scheduled

Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The DNR’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices End Year Near Year Ago Levels

(Des Moines) The average price of gasoline in Iowa is ending 2022 near levels compared to one year ago. The average price of gasoline across Iowa was $3.04 on January 1, 2022. The price gradually increased to an average high of $4.76 on June 15, a $1.73 per gallon increase from the beginning of 2022. Meredith Mitts of the AAA Auto Club Group explains more.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy