FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT
Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
Liberty 77, Lipscomb 48
LIPSCOMB (8-7) Ognacevic 1-4 2-2 5, Asadullah 1-4 1-4 3, Benham 3-6 0-0 8, Boyd 0-4 1-2 1, Pruitt 2-4 1-2 5, Clark 5-8 1-1 12, Asman 3-8 0-0 6, Schner 2-5 1-2 6, McGinnis 0-2 0-0 0, Murr 0-0 2-2 2, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0, Hutcheson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 9-15 48.
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61, GRAMBLING STATE 60
Percentages: FG .435, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku). Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2). Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton,...
Portland 135, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100
Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Adebayo 3, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, D.Robinson, Herro, Strus). Steals: 7...
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)14-08001. 2. Stanford15-17682. 3. Ohio State15-07294. 4....
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
