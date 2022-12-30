ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT

Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 143, Atlanta 141

ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Liberty 77, Lipscomb 48

LIPSCOMB (8-7) Ognacevic 1-4 2-2 5, Asadullah 1-4 1-4 3, Benham 3-6 0-0 8, Boyd 0-4 1-2 1, Pruitt 2-4 1-2 5, Clark 5-8 1-1 12, Asman 3-8 0-0 6, Schner 2-5 1-2 6, McGinnis 0-2 0-0 0, Murr 0-0 2-2 2, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0, Hutcheson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 9-15 48.
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT

Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61, GRAMBLING STATE 60

Percentages: FG .435, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku). Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2). Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton,...
GRAMBLING, LA
Porterville Recorder

Portland 135, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100

Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Adebayo 3, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, D.Robinson, Herro, Strus). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder

USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)14-08001. 2. Stanford15-17682. 3. Ohio State15-07294. 4....
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy