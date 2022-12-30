Read full article on original website
Prairie View 61, Grambling St. 60
GRAMBLING ST. (7-6) Aku 2-5 1-2 5, J.Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Christon 4-10 11-14 21, Cotton 4-7 0-0 10, Cowart 4-10 2-3 10, Gordon 3-5 0-3 6, Munford 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 20-46 15-23 60. PRAIRIE VIEW (5-9) Rasas 6-9 1-4 13, Rutty 2-4 3-5 7, Douglas 5-16 4-4 15,...
ALABAMA A&M 66, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 59
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .295, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-36, .222 (Ware 2-2, Harris 2-6, Greene 2-7, Reinhart 2-9, Curry 0-1, Milton 0-1, Virden 0-4, Doss 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reinhart 2, Greene). Turnovers: 18 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet 2, Ware...
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT
Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
Liberty 77, Lipscomb 48
LIPSCOMB (8-7) Ognacevic 1-4 2-2 5, Asadullah 1-4 1-4 3, Benham 3-6 0-0 8, Boyd 0-4 1-2 1, Pruitt 2-4 1-2 5, Clark 5-8 1-1 12, Asman 3-8 0-0 6, Schner 2-5 1-2 6, McGinnis 0-2 0-0 0, Murr 0-0 2-2 2, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0, Hutcheson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 9-15 48.
Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse
Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)14-08001. 2. Stanford15-17682. 3. Ohio State15-07294. 4....
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100
Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Adebayo 3, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, D.Robinson, Herro, Strus). Steals: 7...
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
