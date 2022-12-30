ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.

