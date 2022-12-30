ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
ANAHEIM, CA
Post Register

DeBrusk rallies Bruins past Penguins, 2-1 in Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Post Register

Bogdanovic, bench send Pistons to 116-104 win over Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, including 17 in the third quarter as Detroit erased a double-digit deficit, and the Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Marvin Bagley Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds...
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Detroit Red Wings put veteran forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday, two-plus weeks after he returned from the player assistance program set up by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. It also comes a week after he was assigned to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins...
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles.
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James is taking giant leaps lately toward breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring mark. James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of the NBA record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy