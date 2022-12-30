ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Overland Park named one of best cities to keep New Year’s Resolutions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For Kansans hoping to keep their new year’s resolutions in 2023, Overland Park has been ranked one of the best cities in the nation to do so in. With many top financial resolutions in 2023 being “to save more money” and “to fight inflation,” personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it has released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Customers at Topeka Walmart locations being ‘double-taxed’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When the calendar flipped to January 1st, the state sales tax on food dropped from 6.5% to 4%. But several people who shopped at Topeka Walmart stores sent us receipts, showing they were taxed twice for their food items. “When we left the store, we were...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Young professionals shine in Manhattan’s 15 Under 40

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of young professionals in the greater Manhattan region have been honored for their outstanding work and community service in a new 15 Under 40 awards program. The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce say on Monday, Jan. 2, that they have come...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

LMH once again named a best hospital for maternity care

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - LMH Health in Lawrence has once again been named one of the best hospitasl for maternity care by Leapfrog through its hospital survey. LMH Health says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it has been named to the Money-Leapfrog list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care in 2022.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

January dubbed Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The International Association of Fire Fighters has dubbed January Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month in hopes of reversing a new trend. The International Association of Fire Fighters says on Monday, Jan. 2, that occupational cancer has surpassed heart disease and is now the leading cause of death among firefighters. It said it has joined the Firefighter Cancer Support Network to commit to reversing this trend to save the lives of more firefighters.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local shoppers are asking for a “Walmart wake up call” after finding out they’ve been overcharged at the checkout. Shoppers at multiple Walmart locations across Topeka have reported finding additional charges on their receipts. After crunching the numbers, it appears that Walmart shoppers are in double trouble. “We got taxed twice,” said […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail’s first 2023 baby has been introduced to the world

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced the name of its first baby of the new year. The little one’s name is Harlow. The baby was born at 6:42 a.m. at 9 lbs. and 6 oz. and is 22 inches long. Stormont Vail says that Laura Harper and Justin Harper are the parents and Harlow also has a big brother named Hudson.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Zoo monitors health of second-oldest Sun Bear in North America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is monitoring the health of Hoho the Sun Bear who is believed to be the second-oldest in North America. The Topeka Zoo took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 2, to notify residents of the Capital City that it is monitoring the health of Hoho, a geriatric Sun Bear.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m. “There’s nothing sweeter than ringing...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

KANSAS LEGISLATURE: Schreiber says Emporia State path forward, medical marijuana among discussion points for lawmakers

In a way, you could say Kansas lawmakers are about to begin their regular season. The 2023 legislative session launches Jan. 9, and with that in mind, KVOE began legislative previews with lawmakers representing Lyon County as part of the Morning Show on Monday. Kansas House 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber of Emporia says one topic of lawmaker interest revolves around Emporia State University’s financial situation.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a young woman who died of injuries suffered in a Dec. 26 house fire is remembering her as a hero. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Stormy Monday severity risk increases

A storm rolled through Emporia on the first day of 2022, dropping snow. Another storm is expected Monday afternoon, on the second day of 2023 – but it will seem more like spring than winter.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

New Year’s celebrations underway in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Topeka are celebrating New Year’s Eve by watching the best bull riders in the country. The Professional Cowboy Rodeo Association held their third annual “Xtreme Bull Event” Saturday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center. In the competition, riders tried...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
MANHATTAN, KS

