WIBW
Overland Park named one of best cities to keep New Year’s Resolutions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For Kansans hoping to keep their new year’s resolutions in 2023, Overland Park has been ranked one of the best cities in the nation to do so in. With many top financial resolutions in 2023 being “to save more money” and “to fight inflation,” personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it has released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions.
WIBW
Customers at Topeka Walmart locations being ‘double-taxed’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When the calendar flipped to January 1st, the state sales tax on food dropped from 6.5% to 4%. But several people who shopped at Topeka Walmart stores sent us receipts, showing they were taxed twice for their food items. “When we left the store, we were...
WIBW
Young professionals shine in Manhattan’s 15 Under 40
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of young professionals in the greater Manhattan region have been honored for their outstanding work and community service in a new 15 Under 40 awards program. The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce say on Monday, Jan. 2, that they have come...
KVOE
‘Last Goodbye’ celebrates Mulready’s first decade of existence, future under new ownership
It was billed as “The Last Goodbye,” but Saturday’s activities at Mulready’s Pub turned into a celebration of the first 10 years of the business and anticipation for the next chapter under new ownership. Co-owner Rick Becker started Mulready’s in 2012. Initially, he wanted to stay...
WIBW
SCNO Solid Waste’s collection event receives 1,600+ lbs. of cardboard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s Solid Waste Department is off to a great start this year with the success of a collection drive that brought in loads of recyclable cardboard. Crews took in boxes and other cardboard items at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Saturday, December 31,...
WIBW
LMH once again named a best hospital for maternity care
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - LMH Health in Lawrence has once again been named one of the best hospitasl for maternity care by Leapfrog through its hospital survey. LMH Health says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it has been named to the Money-Leapfrog list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care in 2022.
WIBW
January dubbed Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The International Association of Fire Fighters has dubbed January Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month in hopes of reversing a new trend. The International Association of Fire Fighters says on Monday, Jan. 2, that occupational cancer has surpassed heart disease and is now the leading cause of death among firefighters. It said it has joined the Firefighter Cancer Support Network to commit to reversing this trend to save the lives of more firefighters.
WIBW
Stormont Vail’s first 2023 baby has been introduced to the world
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced the name of its first baby of the new year. The little one’s name is Harlow. The baby was born at 6:42 a.m. at 9 lbs. and 6 oz. and is 22 inches long. Stormont Vail says that Laura Harper and Justin Harper are the parents and Harlow also has a big brother named Hudson.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo monitors health of second-oldest Sun Bear in North America
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is monitoring the health of Hoho the Sun Bear who is believed to be the second-oldest in North America. The Topeka Zoo took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 2, to notify residents of the Capital City that it is monitoring the health of Hoho, a geriatric Sun Bear.
WIBW
Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m. “There’s nothing sweeter than ringing...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste nixes public recycling due to illegal dumping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public recycling bins in Shawnee Co. will be pulled in due to illegal dumping and unrecyclable items, however, some sites will be transformed to accept cardboard only. Shawnee County Solid Waste says on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, that it will no longer provide any single-stream recycling...
KVOE
KANSAS LEGISLATURE: Schreiber says Emporia State path forward, medical marijuana among discussion points for lawmakers
In a way, you could say Kansas lawmakers are about to begin their regular season. The 2023 legislative session launches Jan. 9, and with that in mind, KVOE began legislative previews with lawmakers representing Lyon County as part of the Morning Show on Monday. Kansas House 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber of Emporia says one topic of lawmaker interest revolves around Emporia State University’s financial situation.
WIBW
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
WIBW
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a young woman who died of injuries suffered in a Dec. 26 house fire is remembering her as a hero. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Stormy Monday severity risk increases
A storm rolled through Emporia on the first day of 2022, dropping snow. Another storm is expected Monday afternoon, on the second day of 2023 – but it will seem more like spring than winter.
kmuw.org
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
WIBW
New Year’s celebrations underway in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Topeka are celebrating New Year’s Eve by watching the best bull riders in the country. The Professional Cowboy Rodeo Association held their third annual “Xtreme Bull Event” Saturday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center. In the competition, riders tried...
WIBW
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
