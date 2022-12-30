Trooper hurt in crash on I-85 while doing traffic stop, highway patrol confirms

CHARLOTTE — A trooper was hurt when someone crashed into their car during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina highway patrol.

The trooper was on the right shoulder of I-85 South near West W.T. Harris Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. That was when a Lincoln Town Car drove off the right side of the road, colliding with the trooper’s car, highway patrol said.

The trooper was taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt, investigators said.

After being evaluated, the Town Car’s driver was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, highway patrol said.

I-85 South closed during the crash but reopened overnight. A Channel 9 crew could see several police cars blocking the road.

Investigators did not share the identity of the trooper or of the other driver involved in the crash.

No further information has been released.

