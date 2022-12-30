ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Trooper hurt in crash on I-85 while doing traffic stop, highway patrol confirms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaUHc_0jyId1OR00

CHARLOTTE — A trooper was hurt when someone crashed into their car during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina highway patrol.

The trooper was on the right shoulder of I-85 South near West W.T. Harris Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. That was when a Lincoln Town Car drove off the right side of the road, colliding with the trooper’s car, highway patrol said.

The trooper was taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt, investigators said.

After being evaluated, the Town Car’s driver was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, highway patrol said.

I-85 South closed during the crash but reopened overnight. A Channel 9 crew could see several police cars blocking the road.

Investigators did not share the identity of the trooper or of the other driver involved in the crash.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: DMV works to alleviate long lines in North Carolina, official says

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loVV6_0jyId1OR00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road

A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
advantagenews.com

Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic

One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students in November is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was captured at his parents' home. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student...
MOSCOW, ID
News19 WLTX

Crews find body of missing Lake Murray diver

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup

RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
123K+
Followers
143K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy