DMV works to alleviate long lines in North Carolina, official says

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of new driver’s license examiners are working to alleviate long waits at the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles.

Officials with the DMV said they have been dealing with staffing shortages.

The Department of Transportation announced it is adding 43 driver’s license examiners across the state in December.

Nine will be stationed in the Charlotte metro area.

This group is in addition to 52 other DMV employees who graduated from the examiner’s program in June.

Drivers said they hope it will shorten lines and wait times they have experienced at some DMV offices.

“There are only two people in each one of them,” said Melvin Morris, a Concord resident. “And they have to (take) people out to go test drive, do the license, do that, whatever everything that requires in those offices.”

The DMV recommends renewing online when possible.

A spokesperson said that having your required documents ready will help reduce wait times at offices.

The one document that many customers forget is a document verifying liability insurance, the spokesperson said.

Visit the DMV website for the required documents you need to bring.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin is working with the legislature to add more options online and to reduce lines and wait times, the spokesperson said.

There will also be new technologies the DMV will experiment with in 2023, including ways for people to renew driver’s licenses and state-issued ID cards, as well as other methods for driver-license testing.

The DMV is also working on finding qualified employees and retaining them.

